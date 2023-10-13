Westside Gunn Shares Final Album “And Then You Pray For Me”

In what Westside Gunn believes is his best work yet, his highly anticipated album And Then You Pray For Me, is finally here. “It’s something for everybody. It is enough to be a double album,” Westside Gunn said in an interview with Rolling Stone. This highly-anticipated album is filled with a star-studded line up of big-name features. Some of these features include Denzel Curry, JID, Tay Keith, Conway the Machine, DJ Drama, and more. This project serves follow-up to his 2020 hit album Pray for Paris. However, the excitement surrounding this release is tinged with melancholy, as it's reportedly going to be Westside Gunn's final album.

Moreover, the rapper and producer himself has confirmed this news in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The news comes much to the disappointment of his devoted fanbase. Speaking about his reasons for stepping away from the studio album scene, Westside Gunn explained, "making a studio album, I’m done with all that. It’s back to dumping until I don’t want to dump no more. I’m going to have fun now. It’s no more pressure. This album was pressure to me." With 21 tracks of pure hip-hop, the album has something for everyone throughout it.

Pray for Paris earned Westside Gunn a well-deserved place in hip-hop's hall of fame. And with an album that showcases some of his best tracks, fans definitely have high hopes for And Then You Pray For Me. However, despite the disappointment that accompanies the news of his departure from studio albums, there's no denying that Westside Gunn's legacy will continue to thrive.

Subsequently, he also mentioned that this doesn't signal his departure from rap entirely. "I’m not saying I won’t come with a five-song EP with Madlib or I won’t do a seven-song EP with Alchemist or I won’t rap," he said. "I’ll do all of that." As HNHH previously reported, Gunn mentioned that he wants to spotlight new artists and just have more fun with music. In addition, let us know what you think of the project!

Tracklist:

Flygod Did (ft. Bro A.A. Rashid) Mama's Primetime (ft. Conway the Machine & JID) Kostas (ft. Benny The Butcher & Conway the Machine) 1989 (ft. Dj Drama & Stove God Cooks) Suicide in Selfridges (ft. DJ Drama) Kitchen Lights (ft. Stove God Cooks) Flygod 2x Dunnhill (ft. Rick Ross) House of Glory (ft. Stove God Cooks) JD Wrist (ft. Estee Nack, Stove God Cooks, Trap-A-Holics & Westside Pootie) Disgusting (ft. Giggs) Trynna Kill You (ft. Ty Dolla $ign) LL Bool Gunn Babylon Bis (ft. Stove God Cooks) Ultra Grizelda (ft. Denzel Curry) Jalen Rose (ft. Boldy James) Steve and Jony (ft. EST Gee) Mr. Everything (ft. DJ Swamp Izzy & Jeezy) Freddy Js (ft. DJ Holiday & Peezy) The Revenge of Flips Leg (ft. Rome Streetz) And Then You Pray for Me (ft. Kaycyy)

