Westside Gunn Not “Wasting His Energy” On Lil Tay Despite Social Media Star Co-Opting His Style

While some of his fans may be calling out the 14-year-old, Westside Gunn is not sweating it over Lil Tay seemingly co-opting his lingo. "We know wats up, she’s a Kid tho im not wasting my energy, we ALL know POOTIE the inspiration for the kids we just seen covers get drawn and dialogue stolen right from here just like everybody Kopy her daddy 🤷🏽‍♂️," Gunn wrote on X. The rapper was responding a to fan calling out Tay for using Gunn's signature "POOTIE" in a recent livestream.

While there have been some changes to her style, Lil Tay is still utilizing some of her old "world's youngest flexer" persona. During a recent livestream, Tay responded to her haters, saying "I've been gone five years and y'all still broke" amongst other similar phrases.

Lil Tay Flexes Her Musical Talent

The same livestream that rallied Westside fans also saw Tay flexing some serious musical skill. Lil Tay continued her bizarre return to the public eye with the 14-year-old showing some serious musical talent. In a new livestream, Tay took to the piano to beautifully play a classical piece. Several people in the comments took to calling her "Taytoven" due to her ability. Later in the same stream, she moved from piano to guitar and near-perfectly played the ever-daunting Metallica classic, "Master of Puppets". While Tay's original internet persona was all about shock value, she is very clearly trying to forge ahead with her sheer talent this time around.

Furthermore, she also dropped a music video for her new single "SUCKER 4 GREEN", which is a catchy if generic dance-pop number. While Tay and her mother, whom she now lives with, have expressed an interest in Tay genuinely pursuing music, not everyone is a fan. Of course, there are going to be haters. However, many people expressed exploitation concerns given the fairly sexual content of "SUCKER 4 GREEN", especially given that Tay is 14.

