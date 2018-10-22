Lil Tay
- MusicCoi Leray Goes Back And Forth With Lil Tay On Twitter Over Rap BeefsThey're arguing over Eminem's recent diss aimed at Leray.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureLil Tay Swatted, Accuses "Psycho" FatherTay has been more and more vocal about her father's alleged abuse in recent weeks.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWestside Gunn Not "Wasting His Energy" On Lil Tay Despite Social Media Star Co-Opting His StyleGunn has no interest beefing with a literal child.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Tay Plays Piano And Metallica While Flexing Musical TalentLil Tay certainly can play.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Tay Drops "SUCKER 4 GREEN" Music Video, Throws Shade At Dad On Live: WatchNobody could've seen this coming.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Tay Reportedly Spotted At LAX Following Death HoaxThe video seemingly confirms once and for all that Tay is alive.By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralLil Tay's Father Threatens To Sue For Defamation After He Is Accused Of Faking Social Media Star's DeathLil Tay's father was upset by some allegations that were made earlier today.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLil Tay Net Worth 2023: What Is The Social Media Star Worth?Explore the meteoric rise and controversies of Lil Tay, the young influencer turning viral antics into a social media empire.By Jake Skudder
- ViralLil Tay Claims Her Father Is The One Who Faked Her DeathLil Tay seemingly took to her Instagram account with some allegations.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLil Tay Returns To LA After Mother Wins Custody BattleAngela Tian used the victory to tease a potential comeback for the once-viral starBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Tay Death Hoax: Ex-Manager Rejects Hacking ClaimHenry Tsang has publicly questioned the story given for the death hoax surrounding the viral star.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Tay Revealed To Be Alive, Claims Instagram Was HackedThe once-viral star is alive and well.By Ben Mock
- TechLil Tay's "Death" Sparks SuspicionThe internet is debating whether the viral star is actually dead.By Ben Mock
- ViralLil Tay Dead At 14: Viral Internet Star & Her Late Brother Mourned By Family"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," a message announcing the deaths of Lil Tay and her brother via Instagram announced this morning.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomInstagram Star Lil Tay Returns With "Bad News"Viral sensation Lil Tay returns to social media and prepares her fans for the worst.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLil Tay's Future Instagram Career To Be Decided By Custody BattleRemember Lil Tay?By Dre D.
- EntertainmentLil Tay Returns Amid Controversy In Teaser Video For "Ellen Dance"The first news of Lil Tay since her Instagram was taken over.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentLil Tay's Manager Defends Her Father Amidst Abuse AllegationsHer mother and brother are the "unstable" ones, according to him.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentLil Tay's Father Sends Cease & Desist Letter To Instagram After Death Threats: ReportA warning was set in efforts to prevent the situation from escalating any further.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Tay's Instagram Accuses Her Father Of Sexual Abuse & Neglect: Threats Of Foster Care#FreeLilTay takes on greater meaning with the rise terrible abuse allegations.By Zaynab