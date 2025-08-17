Lil Tay Claims Family Disowned Her After Opening OnlyFans Account, Tells Women To “Drop The Link”

Lil Tay, the former child social media star who went viral years ago for being the “youngest flexer in the game,” recently turned 18. On her birthday, she launched an OnlyFans account, which she claimed raked in over a million dollars on its first day. The move sparked mixed reactions, but one party that seemingly reacted very unfavorably was her family.

In a TikTok video posted on August 16, Tay claimed that her family cut her off for the decision. “My family kicked me out. I got disowned. They don’t talk to me anymore. They don’t f**k with me. But who gives a s**t? I can literally buy their whole life if I wanted to. I’m good,” she said in the clip.

Lil Tay has had a fraught relationship with her family in the past, though it has always been difficult to determine exactly what is and isn’t real with her. When she first resurfaced online in 2023, it came with her ”death” and a statement allegedly written by her family. She turned the hoax into promo for her new song at the time and a Rolling Stone interview.

Since then, she’s called out her father, Christopher Hope, for faking her death and attempting to “sabotage” her. Hope told TMZ that he will not be paying attention to whatever Tay uses her OnlyFans account for, as she’s an adult and can “make her own decisions.”

What Happened To Lil Tay?

Elsewhere, she mocked those working a 9-5 job and told them to also “drop the link,” a euphemism for opening an OnlyFans account. “Ladies, every single one of you should drop the link like me,” she said on TikTok. “Just literally just make your bag. Who gives a f**k what anybody thinks?”