Lil Tay has gone viral once again after the social media star revealed upcoming plans to release mature content on OnlyFans.

On Saturday afternoon (August 2), she made the revelation to her 2.3 million followers via TikTok. Tay reveal began with her saying she began creating content for the platform after turning 18-years-old on July 29. "The night of my 18th birthday, one minute passed midnight, I got to work," Tay begun telling her followers. "I filmed all the content and it's finally it's finally coming out tomorrow. This is for everybody that has preordered since, like, 2023. It's coming. It's finally here. Everybody that's preordered."

Tay would proceed with claims that adult entertainment companies have already began reaching out to her with contract offers. She claims to have denied all contracts as she can make the offered money on her own.

"A whole lot of agencies have been hitting me up, have hit me up even before my birthday, because they were like,Oh, my God, she's gonna drop the link," said Lil Tay. "She's gonna make a bag. Everybody else, I want to make a bag." And they're like, "We'll give you 30 to 40 Ms to sign with us and drop the link with us. I'm like, why would I need you, though? I am the bag. I don't need you to give me a bag. Don't need your petty 30 to 40 mil. Like, come on."

When asked about the possibility of launching a mature account would ruin her life, Lil Tay disagrees. "I don't think 50 mil is gonna ruin my life. I think it's gonna," said Tay.

Lil Tay OnlyFans

Lil Tay's brother would interject the live and forbid her from launching a OnlyFans account. "No, get the f*ck off live... This is a Chinese household. You're not f*cking dropping no f*cking links."

While it remains unconfirmed if Lil Tay will be truly launching an OnlyFans account due to the social media star's history of controversy, fans shared mixed reactions. Some remained skeptical and others distrubed by social media commentary. "This is giving skit lol what link and what drip lol chile," commented an Instagram user on Livebitez's post.

Claiming "clout," another user commented, "Girl please go back to the 2010’s where we left you."

More claims of disbelief flooded the comment section. One user commented, "This is fake!!! This was pre-rehearsed," while another wrote, "Imagine your entire family, including yourself, is mentally not together. A shame!"