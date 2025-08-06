Lil Tay's Father Weighs In On Her Creating An OnlyFans Account

Moments after turning 18 on July 29, musical artist and internet figure Lil Tay began to film adult content for her upcoming OnlyFans page. She made this announcement on Saturday, August 2 on her TikTok. "The night of my 18th birthday, one minute pass midnight, I got to work. I filmed all the content and it's finally coming out tomorrow. This is for everybody that has preordered since, like, 2023. It's coming. It's finally here. Everybody that's preordered."

Considering all of the controversy she's been tangled up in before she even became a teenager, many were skeptical but also disgusted. "Imagine your entire family, including yourself, is mentally not together. A shame!" "This is giving skit lol what link and what drip lol chile," were a few of the comments that encapsulated the general response to this shocking news.

However, later into her post Lil Tay claimed that she was being offered tens of millions of dollars to sign with professional agencies in the adult film industry. "A whole lot of agencies have been hitting me up, have hit me up even before my birthday, because they were like, 'Oh, my God, she's gonna drop the link. She's gonna make a bag.' Everybody else, I want to make a bag." And they're like, "We'll give you 30 to 40 Ms to sign with us and drop the link with us. I'm like, why would I need you, though? I am the bag. I don't need you to give me a bag. Don't need your petty 30 to 40 mil. Like, come on."

Sure enough, she was right. On Sunday, August 3, Lil Tay tweeted out what she claims were her earnings within the first three hours of debuting her account. She captioned the post, "Not bad for 3 hours. We broke the f*ck out of that OnlyFans record." The one she's referring to was Bhad Bhabie's. The 22-year-old rapper and content creator made a whopping $1 million in six hours on the platform.

But Tay's was supposedly able to break it in half the time. $1,024,298.09 was the total spread across subscriptions, tips, and messages.

She's certainly feeling vindicated right now, but what about her family? Well according to TMZ, her father, Chris Hope, is letting her do her own thing. He spoke directly with the outlet yesterday and said that because she's now of age, "[Tay] can make her own decisions."