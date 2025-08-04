After announcing the launch of her OnlyFans account on Saturday (August 2), viral social media star Lil Tay claims her new account has already amassed over a million dollars within three hours after she opened it for subscriptions. She previously shared with her 2.3 million followers that the content was made moments after she turned 18-years-old on July 29.

On Sunday, August 3, Lil Tay shared a clip on social media, claiming to have already made a million in mere hours, proving the "haters" wrong. "We just broke the link record with the youngest link of the century," Lil Tay began in the clip. "$1 million in a couple hours. I'm still the youngest one doing it for all the grown ass haters who've been hating since I was nine years old, look at me now."

The clip would also be accompanied with an alleged screenshot of Tay's OnlyFans profits. The screenshot would show her total earning so far of $1,024,298.09. The total earnings would be based on Subscriptions, tips, and messages. The screenshot would be tweeted with the following: "Not bad for 3 hours. We broke the f*ck out of that OnlyFans record."

Lil Tay OnlyFans

Of course the clips and screenshots would receive mixed reactions from social media. One Instagram user questioned the validity of Tay's earnings. They tweeted, "I'm starting to think these onlyfan numbers be fake To get other women to make accounts."

Another user compared the launch's success to when Bhad Bhabie also launched an OnlyFans account at 18 a couple of years ago. "Reminds me of when Bhad babie turned 18," the fan tweeted.

Others believed the earnings as well. Adding to the comments, an Instagram user commented on Livebitez, "I believe it. Just like Bhad Babie… especially when the main consumer is most likely men."