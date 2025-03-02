Lil Tay Snaps On Bhad Bhabie In Fiery Rant

BY Cole Blake
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Danielle Bregoli AKA Bhad Bhabie performs in concert during JMBLYA Dallas at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Lil Tay says that Bhad Bhabie has been avoiding a fight with her for years at the point as their feud has reignited.

Lil Tay went off on Bhad Bhabie in a video posted on social media over the weekend, labeling her a "twig" and accusing her of avoiding a confrontation. The fiery words come after Bhabie laughed off Tay's post on X (formerly Twitter) about her goal of winning a Grammy award next year.

“Bhad Bhabie, you clout-chasing, twig-ass b*tch,” Tay began her video. “I see you got some sh*t to say about me. I see you’re still the clout chasing ass b*tch who's been obsessed with me since I was 9 years old. It’s been a minute, obviously. So I had to do some reading up on you, and what I gathered is that you’re still a dumb ass. You’re a dumb ass with a bunch of botched surgery when, instead, what you should have been trying to fix was your brain and your self-esteem.” She added: “You ducked me when I was nine years old, so if you’re so tough and you're so about it and you want to catch me outside, check your DM." She concluded by promoting one of her Twitch streams.

Why Are Lil Tay & Bhad Bhabie Beefing?

The latest social media interaction isn't the first time Lil Tay and Bhad Bhabie have sent shots at each other. In 2018, Bhabie got into an altercation with Whoa Vicky, accusing her and Tay of calling her friend a racial slur. "Just an fyi - i don't be running around picking fights w irrelevant b*ches. That girl n da other 9 year old called my best friend a 'dumb n*.'" Bhabie on X at the time. "i don't stand for racial bullsh*t like that… sh*t it's 2018 n they're some ignorant b*ches out here that need to learn."

Lil Tay isn't the only person Bhad Bhabie is beefing with at the moment either. She's also been going after Alabama Barker for months at this point, even dropping the diss track, "Ms. Whitman," last week. Their feud started with Bhabie accusing Barker of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

