Bhad Bhabie Shares The Final Version Of Her Second Alabama Barker Diss Track "Ms. Whitman"

Bhad Bhabie had been teasing this Alabama Barker diss record for a few days and now it's here in all its glory.

Them NFL boys ran a train on you, now you on the team (Damn) How this b*tch got a thousand bodies ain't old enough to drink? Jackboy f*cked that p**sy out in Florida, you f*ck on anything (Jackboy) I know about you Just with little fame, it's easy to get that whore up out you (That whore about you) Almost overdosed on a vape, nobody ain't call about you

Their diss tracks have actually gotten the internet invested, maybe partially due to the absurdity of this feud. But nonetheless, you have to give credit where credit is due. Bhad Bhabie has been teasing "Ms. Whitman" over the last week on social media with an audio snippet as well as a teaser for its accompanying music video. Hilariously, a Travis Barker look-alike appears in the video to imitate Alabama's drummer father. Overall, it's a fiery track from the "Gucci Flip Flops" star as she drags her for her alleged body count and the rumors floating around about Barker's scent down there. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to insults. Check out the diss record below which already has over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Bhad Bhabie is firing back at Alabama Barker again with her latest diss track, "Ms. Whitman." The 21-year-old rapper has been feuding with the 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker since December over her baby daddy, Le Vaughn. She accused Alabama of stealing her man which she has since denied. It's been a heated couple of months between the young ladies as diss track have already been traded. Bhabie kicked things off with "Overcooked" before Barker would respond with "Cry Bhabie" a couple of weeks later.

