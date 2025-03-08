Bhad Bhabie Kidnaps Alabama Barker Lookalike In Teaser For Latest Diss

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker seems to intensity every day. These two can't go more than 24 hours without a social media dig, an IG outburst or a new diss track. Bhabie kept the trend going on Friday, March 7. The rapper took to Instagram to tease yet another scathing diss, and this time, she's got an Alabama Barker lookalike. Bhad Bhabie doesn't give away too much in the video snippet, but we do get to see her walk up behind the lookalike and stage a kidnapping.

The teaser sees the Barker lookalike doing her makeup in the mirror. She's listening to Bhad Bhabie's diss against her, "Ms. Whitman," and rapping along to the words. Subtle dig out the gate. Bhabie can then be seen walking through the hallway behind the lookalike. There's a definite air of tension as the rapper gets closer. Then, all of a sudden, she throws a back over Barker's lookalike and drags her from frame. No new music, or hints to what the new diss sounds like. Bhad Bhabie is making it clear that she wants to win this feud.

Lookalikes are a time honored tradition in hip hop videos. Tupac used actors to make fun of Biggie, Lil Kim and Diddy in his video for "Hit 'Em Up" in 1996. Dr. Dre did the same with thing an Eazy-E lookalike for "Dre Day" in 1992. Hell, Bhad Bhabie employed the tactic during her aforementioned diss video, "Ms. Whitman." She hired an actor to impersonate Travis Barker, Alabama's famous dad. The Travis actor laid down drums in the background while the rapper went off on her target. Bhabie is clearly taking things a step further by hiring someone to play Alabama Barker herself.

It's easy to see why, though. Alabama Barker teased a diss song in which she mentioned Bhad Bhabie's daughter by name. She claimed the father of said baby, Le Vaughn, only got with Bhabie because of her celebrity and her fame. "Eighteen years later, you gon' see, lil’ Kali," Barker alleges. "He was f*cking for a bag, now you here, lil’ Kali." Bhad Bhabie teased a response of her own. "That wasn't 'hard," she rapped via Instagram teaser. "The whole internet on your ass now slow a** h** when I see you you better run." It is unclear whether this teaser will be the one laid over the Barker lookalike video.