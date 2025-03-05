Bhad Bhabie Challenges Alabama Barker To "Drop" Another Diss Song

Bhad Bhabie has all the momentum. The rapper delivered what many considered to be a knockout blow with the diss song "Ms. Whitman." It was the third release in her feud with Alabama Barker, but it hit the hardest. Fans were blown away by the ferocity of the bars, and the fact that Bhabie managed to get an iconic Kanye West sample for the instrumental. It's been quiet on Alabama Barker's side of things since "Ms. Whitman" dropped, and Bhad Bhabie is getting antsy. She wants to call it a day or continue trading shots.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday night to rub salt in her opponent's wound. She reposted an animated parody of Alabama Barker struggling to put together a response track. The animated Barker calls her famous father, Travis Barker and asks him to get "another verse from Latto" for the feud. It's been speculated by Bhad Bhabie and her fans that Barker has relied on Latto to pen her verses during the feud. The animated Barker then throws a fit. "Daddy," she says. "I'm gonna lose the rap battle!" It's pretty scathing, and shows just how determined Bhabie is to win this thing. The rapper then took to the comment section to talk more smack.

Read More: Lil Tay Snaps On Bhad Bhabie In Fiery Rant

Why Are Bhad Bhabie And Alabama Barker Feuding?

Bhad Bhabie addressed Alabama Barker directly. She demanded her opponent response to "Ms. Whitman" soon or call it. "Drop or leave her alone," the rapper wrote. "This h*e been loading all month, her computer must came back up today." Bhabie then claimed that she doesn't condone bullying, but made an exception in the case of Barker. Her reasoning? She claims Barker started the whole feud. "I don’t not [sic] condone bullying," the rapper asserted. "This h*e came for me." Bhad Bhabie's claims may be true behind closed doors, but publicly, she has very much been the instigator.