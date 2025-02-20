Alabama Barker Dubs Bhad Bhabie An "Imitation" After Rapper Debuts New Look

Bhad Bhabie never goes too long without making social media waves. She has a knack for saying and revealing controversial things that get people talking. Her family, her music career, and her health have all been topics that have been hotly debated over the last year. Now, Bhad Bhabie is shifting focus to style. The rapper debuted a radically different look on Instagram Wednesday. So radical, in fact, that it invited comparisons between Bhabie and her current enemy, Alabama Barker. Fans called it out, and Barker seemingly responded.

Bhad Bhabie debuted the new look in conjunction with a single announcement. The rapper's new song, "Mrs. Whitman," is due out soon, and she promoted it by sporting blonde hair and heavy makeup. Bhad Bhabie was barely recognizable to fans. Several of whom spoke up in her defense, and claimed she was mocking Alabama Barker's appearance. Others pointed to Bhabie's hand gestures as a give away of her intentions. Regardless, Barker took to social media to seemingly address the comparisons. She did not call out Bhabie by name, but fans knew who she was talking about. "Imitation is the best form of flattery," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Why Are Alabama Barker And Bhad Bhabie Beefing?

Alabama Barker went on to imply that her feud with Bhad Bhabie was becoming old hat. As far as she was concerned, the fun was over and Bhabie's insistence on keeping it going is sad. "Some people are working overtime While I’m just keeping it moving," Barker asserted. "It's done. Thanks for all the love though." It would not be surprising if Bhabie chose to keep the feud going, however. The rapper kicked everything off by dissing Barker on the song "Over Cooked." The song saw her poke fun at Barker and imply she hooked up with rappers Tyga and Soulja Boy.

Barker clapped back with a diss of her own. "Cry Bhabie" tore Bhad Bhabie apart for her middling music career and leaned into the rumor that she slept with the father of Bhabie's child. Naturally, Bhabie fired a response off. Or rather, she teased one. She previewed another diss in which she got extremely vulgar about both Alabama Barker and Soulja Boy. It has yet to see a proper release, however, which has lead some fans to theorize that the feud is far from over.