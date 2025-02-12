Bhad Bhabie Challenges Alabama Barker To A Fight As Bitter Social Media War Continues

LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's feud is escalating.

Bhad Bhabie says she wants to fight Alabama Barker after the daughter of Travis Barker dropped a diss track aimed at her, earlier this week. The two have been feuding for weeks over an alleged affair with Le Vaughn. Taking to her TikTok page on Tuesday night, Bhad Bhabie offered to meet up with Alabama for a physical confrontation at the Calabasas Commons on Wednesday.

"Imma b a the Calabasas commons tomorrow at 8 pm you said your gonna beat my ass right? 'If I catch you out side it's gonna b free me' right miss bama? So meet me and let's fight this out since you so tough!" Bhabie wrote in the post. When one fan commented, "bhabie don't leave us hanging get someone to record it," Bhabie responded, "Duhhh."

Why Are Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Feuding?
Bhad Bhabie TikTok
Image via TikTok @bhadbhabie

The beef started when Bhabie hopped online to accuse Alabama of trying to steal her man, Le Vaughn, earlier this year. Alabama denied the accusation and the two continued to send shots at one another. Eventually, Bhabie dropped her "Over Cooked" diss track. On the song, she alleged that Alabama slept with both Soulja Boy and Tyga and had an abortion after getting pregnant. This led to denials from both of the rappers. Soulja even threatened to take legal action. "So you mean to tell me because I ain’t let you suck my d*ck, you mad?,” he fumed on Instagram Live. “You get on this internet lying on my name?” Tyga wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This the dumbest sh*t I ever heard. Y’all believe anything y’all see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.”

As for Alabama, she wrote in a statement on Instagram: “The idea of any personal relationship between us is completely fabricated – nothing more than a sad baseless attempt to gain attention. I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies.”

