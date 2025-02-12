Bhad Bhabie Challenges Alabama Barker To A Fight As Bitter Social Media War Continues

Bhad Bhabie says she wants to fight Alabama Barker after the daughter of Travis Barker dropped a diss track aimed at her, earlier this week. The two have been feuding for weeks over an alleged affair with Le Vaughn. Taking to her TikTok page on Tuesday night, Bhad Bhabie offered to meet up with Alabama for a physical confrontation at the Calabasas Commons on Wednesday.

"Imma b a the Calabasas commons tomorrow at 8 pm you said your gonna beat my ass right? 'If I catch you out side it's gonna b free me' right miss bama? So meet me and let's fight this out since you so tough!" Bhabie wrote in the post. When one fan commented, "bhabie don't leave us hanging get someone to record it," Bhabie responded, "Duhhh."

Why Are Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Feuding?

Image via TikTok @bhadbhabie

The beef started when Bhabie hopped online to accuse Alabama of trying to steal her man, Le Vaughn, earlier this year. Alabama denied the accusation and the two continued to send shots at one another. Eventually, Bhabie dropped her "Over Cooked" diss track. On the song, she alleged that Alabama slept with both Soulja Boy and Tyga and had an abortion after getting pregnant. This led to denials from both of the rappers. Soulja even threatened to take legal action. "So you mean to tell me because I ain’t let you suck my d*ck, you mad?,” he fumed on Instagram Live. “You get on this internet lying on my name?” Tyga wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This the dumbest sh*t I ever heard. Y’all believe anything y’all see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.”