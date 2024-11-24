Bhad Bhabie Pops Out With Her Boyfriend Le Vaughn For First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis

She seems in good spirits.

Bhad Bhabie shocked her followers a few weeks ago when she revealed she was taking cancer medication, which obviously prompted a lot of worries. But it seems like she is getting in better spirits and stepping out for her daily routine, strolling around with her boyfriend Le Vaughn in Calabasas on Friday (November 22) in the first photos that emerged since the news of her cancer diagnosis broke. If you want to check the pictures out, you can click on the "Via" link down below. It seems like they were having a great time, which is heartening to see after they've gone through a lot together, and allegedly at each other's hands.

For those unaware, Bhad Bhabie had accused Le Vaughn of domestic violence earlier this year. "I wasn't gonna speak on this but who said I was staying?" she previously stated, which is apparently not the case anymore. "What about that post made y'all think I'm staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he's gonna get help? I'm so confused and apparently so are yall." "She did that for a reason, I ain't do that. If I did that she wouldn't be with me," Le Vaughn responded to the allegations.

Bhad Bhabie Performing In Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Elsewhere, fans are still talking about Bhad Bhabie's cancer diagnosis, which some people did not respectfully react to. "How dare you – you little vile piece of s**t – say my daughter would lie about something like that?" her mother ranted against someone who thought the rapper is faking everything. "You’re a dad… How many children did you have through a surrogate? I’m not even sure. You need to focus on them and not mine. Go find another way to make some money instead of talking s**t about other people. Is this the only way you can make money, talking s**t about people? How dare you!"

Meanwhile, at least Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn are finding small and personal moments to celebrate amid all the drama, such as the latter's recent birthday. Hopefully she continues to recover well and be successful on that journey, and that they continue to heal.