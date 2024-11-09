Bhad Bhabie’s Mom Confirms Cancer Diagnosis In Scathing Rant

Bhad Bhabie is battling cancer.

Bhad Bhabie is certainly no stranger to hate, and recently, she fired back at trolls criticizing her body with a bombshell revelation. According to her, she's lost weight due to a medication she's taking for cancer. “I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me [lose] weight,” the personality wrote. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running [with] the worst narratives.”

Supporters have been flooding Bhad Bhabie with words of support, but unfortunately, not everyone believed her diagnosis. Perez Hilton, for example, recently shared a theory that she could be faking it for attention. This prompted her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, to come to her defense.

Bhad Bhabie's Mother Rushes To Her Defense Amid Cancer Diagnosis

How dare you – you little vile piece of sh*t – say my daughter would lie about something like that,” Bregoli told Hilton in a video on Instagram. “You’re a dad … How many children did you have through a surrogate? I’m not even sure. You need to focus on them and not mine. Go find another way to make some money instead of talking sh*t about other people. Is this the only way you can make money, talking sh*t about people? How dare you!" Bregoli didn't stop there, however. She went on, revealing that she herself has battled cancer in the past.

“And I pray to God one of your children never gets cancer. I’ve had it twice," she said. "How dare you say my daughter’s faking this, you vile piece of no good sh*t. God don’t like ugly. You need to remember that.” We wish Bhad Bhabie a full and speedy recovery. What do you think of Bhad Bhabie's mother confirming her daughter has cancer? What about her coming to her defense after Perez Hilton theorized she could have been faking it for attention? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

