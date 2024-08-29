Bhad Bhabie Livid After Tattoo Artist Botches Le Vaughn Portrait

Bhad Bhabie is on the warpath.

Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn have been causing quite a stir online as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that the two have remained together, despite domestic violence allegations. The former Dr. Phil guest has been posting herself with Le Vaugn quite a bit. Moreover, these posts usually involve some sort of PDA. In fact, the relationship is going so strong that they recently got portraits of each other tattooed on themselves.

However, it would appear as though Bhad Bhabie is completely and utterly unhappy with the final product she received. Below, you can see that the tattoo has some inconsistencies that distort Le Vaughn's face. Portrait tattoos are incredibly difficult to pull off, and getting them is always a risk. Having said that, Bhad Bhabie was absolutely livid about her new tattoo. While taking to her Instagram story, the artist cussed out her tattoo artist. Moreover, she noted that as soon as the tat heals, she plans on getting it fixed by someone else.

Bhad Bhabie Is Angry

Bhad Bhabie was mostly upset with how his features were distorted to the point where his best attributes were completely lost. She also claimed that the artist had a photo of Le Vaughn on their iPad and that it shouldn't have been difficult to make work. Bhad Bhabie is hardly the first person to be upset with the job their artist did, and she will likely not be the last.