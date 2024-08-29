Bhad Bhabie Livid After Tattoo Artist Botches Le Vaughn Portrait

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Bhad Bhabie is on the warpath.

Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn have been causing quite a stir online as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that the two have remained together, despite domestic violence allegations. The former Dr. Phil guest has been posting herself with Le Vaugn quite a bit. Moreover, these posts usually involve some sort of PDA. In fact, the relationship is going so strong that they recently got portraits of each other tattooed on themselves.

However, it would appear as though Bhad Bhabie is completely and utterly unhappy with the final product she received. Below, you can see that the tattoo has some inconsistencies that distort Le Vaughn's face. Portrait tattoos are incredibly difficult to pull off, and getting them is always a risk. Having said that, Bhad Bhabie was absolutely livid about her new tattoo. While taking to her Instagram story, the artist cussed out her tattoo artist. Moreover, she noted that as soon as the tat heals, she plans on getting it fixed by someone else.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Debut Shocking Tattoos Of Each Other’s Faces

Bhad Bhabie Is Angry

Bhad Bhabie was mostly upset with how his features were distorted to the point where his best attributes were completely lost. She also claimed that the artist had a photo of Le Vaughn on their iPad and that it shouldn't have been difficult to make work. Bhad Bhabie is hardly the first person to be upset with the job their artist did, and she will likely not be the last.

Let us know what you think about the tattoo, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it is as bad as Bhabie proclaims? Do you think that Le Vaughn feels offended by the botched work by the tattoo artist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Continue To Flaunt Relationship Amid Confusion

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...