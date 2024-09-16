Bhad Bhabie & LeVaughn Are Still Boo’d Up At Daughter's Birthday Amid DV Controversy

Folks still haven't forgotten about July's footage and accusations.

Bhad Bhabie continues to cause controversy around her continued relationship with her boyfriend LeVaughn and their family dynamics. Moreover, some pictures recently emerged online of them celebrating her daughter's birthday together, complete with a kiss on the cheek. Some fans had heart-warmed reactions in the comments section of the post below, but others did not have much sympathy for their happiness. For those unaware, the femcee had accused her partner of domestic violence in June, posting photos of her injuries and remarking on leaked security footage of an altercation.

Furthermore, this comes after Bhad Bhabie eviscerated a tattoo artist for messing up her recently inked portrait of LeVaughn. "@lakimiitattoo is pure bulls**t," she claimed on her Instagram Story. "Their work on there page looks so good freshly done, but apparently I need to wait weeks for my portrait of Lv to heal for 'the color to fade.' Meanwhile the color isn't the problem his eyes and eyebrows are too far and the wrong shape as well as his lips and nose is too big and turned upwards. The owner has yet to acknowledge that it's not about the color and the features are off. I'm so embarrassed by this huge tattoo on my leg. I feel like I have a stranger tattooed on my body."

Bhad Bhabie & LeVaughn's New Picture

"I wasn't gonna speak on this but who said I was staying?" Bhad Bhabie had previously expressed on social media concerning LeVaughn, a stance that she seemingly changed completely. "What about that post made y'all think I'm staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he's gonna get help? I'm so confused and apparently so are yall."