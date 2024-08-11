Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Continue To Flaunt Relationship Amid Confusion

Last month, Bhad Bhabie exposed Le Vaughn for alleged domestic violence.

Last month, Bhad Bhabie took to social media to expose the father of her child Le Vaughn for alleged domestic violence. She shared a clip, which seems to show him assaulting her, as well as photos of injuries on her face. For obvious reasons, this left fans extremely concerned. At the time, she claimed that despite having sympathy for Le Vaughn, she would not be staying in a relationship with him. Just weeks later, she shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram, which appeared to confirm they were still an item.

This left fans concerned and confused, particularly as Bhad Bhabie just welcomed her first child with him earlier this year. Amid all of this, she hopped online to share a bizarre message about him. "@xgamelv looking for a bbl latina h*e must b rich and have a house and cars he can use," she wrote. This, of course, only added to the confusion.

Bhad Bhabie Shares New Photo With Le Vaughn

While this seemed to suggest that they were no longer on good terms, she went back to showing off their relationship not long after. Over the weekend, for example, she shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of them together with a simple heart emoji in the caption. For now, it looks like it remains to be seen whether or not Bhad Bhabie will clarify where exactly they stand.