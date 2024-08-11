Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn Continue To Flaunt Relationship Amid Confusion

BYCaroline Fisher249 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Last month, Bhad Bhabie exposed Le Vaughn for alleged domestic violence.

Last month, Bhad Bhabie took to social media to expose the father of her child Le Vaughn for alleged domestic violence. She shared a clip, which seems to show him assaulting her, as well as photos of injuries on her face. For obvious reasons, this left fans extremely concerned. At the time, she claimed that despite having sympathy for Le Vaughn, she would not be staying in a relationship with him. Just weeks later, she shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram, which appeared to confirm they were still an item.

This left fans concerned and confused, particularly as Bhad Bhabie just welcomed her first child with him earlier this year. Amid all of this, she hopped online to share a bizarre message about him. "@xgamelv looking for a bbl latina h*e must b rich and have a house and cars he can use," she wrote. This, of course, only added to the confusion.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie & LeVaughn Shock Fans With Her Latest Confusing Instagram Post

Bhad Bhabie Shares New Photo With Le Vaughn

While this seemed to suggest that they were no longer on good terms, she went back to showing off their relationship not long after. Over the weekend, for example, she shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of them together with a simple heart emoji in the caption. For now, it looks like it remains to be seen whether or not Bhad Bhabie will clarify where exactly they stand.

Bhad Bhabie's relationship status isn't the only reason she's making headlines, however. Last month, her Los Angeles home was also robbed, though she luckily was not home at the time. What do you think of Bhad Bhabie sharing a new photo with Le Vaughn after exposing him for alleged domestic violence? What about fans expressing concern for her amid their apparent reunion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Claims LeVaughn Wants A "BBL Latina Hoe"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...