Bhad Bhabie Reconciles With Her Alienated Father

Bhabie and Ira Peskowitz had been separated for about six years.

Bhad Bhabie's fast rise to stardom and virality in the late 2010s led to a lot of backlash online. Her image was especially put into question after her wild interview with Dr. Phil and her mother Barbara Bregoli. It painfully highlighted how tense things were between them and gave witnesses a glimpse into what their lives at home must've been like. Similarly, her relationship with her father, Ira Peskowitz, was also far from great around 2016-2018. According to TMZ, it got to the point where her father was formally removed from her birth certificate and was also forced to give up his parental rights.

Then, in 2020, Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) was strongly considering a restraining order against Ira. This was because he was spreading abuse allegations against his then wife Barbara. Bhabie laid the hammer down on him for this, labeling him an absent father while also alleging Ira was attempting to draw attention away from her burgeoning rap career. However, the father and daughter have been working hard to create a healthy relationship once again.

Bhad Bhabie Has Been Working Things Out With Her Dad For About A Year

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 28: Danielle Bregoli aka the 'Cash Me Outside' girl visits at Music Choice on February 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

In fact, things seem to be the best have been in a long time and they have been for just over a year. TMZ has learned that Bhabie was the one to reach out via texts and phone calls. These series of communications led to her traveling to Florida to meet with him and thankfully, it was a successful reuniting. That then led to Bhabie inviting Ira and his new wife and her two sons (her half-brothers) to her house in Los Angeles in September. There, they celebrated the half birthday of Bhabie's daughter, Kali. After years of turmoil and hatred, we are happy to see her and Ira rebuilding a strong father-daughter connection!