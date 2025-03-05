Bhad Bhabie’s Mother Rips Alabama Barker To Shreds For Dragging Granddaughter Into Messy Feud

Bhad Bhabie is currently wrapped up in a heated feud with Alabama Barker, and recently, her mother even got involved. In a series of messages posted on her Instagram Story yesterday (March 4), Barbara Bregoli went after the 19-year-old with various insults. This was her response to Barker mentioning her granddaughter Kali Love, who Bhad Bhabie gave birth to in March of last year, in what sounds like an upcoming diss track. In it, she suggests that Kali was only born because her father Le Vaughn wanted her mother's money.

Clearly, this didn't sit right with Barbara, who immediately went off. "This little dirty a** h*e Arkansas still talking about my granddaughter yet her daddy has a whole new family," she wrote in part. "Rocky rules while you're just on your knees [eggplant emojis]." She didn't stop there, however. Barbara went on to tag Barker's father, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, issuing what seemed like a threat.

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beef

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

"You better put your little h*e in her place before she gets a reality check ... She comes for my granddaughter I come for your little one!!!" she warned. "This little c***t [sic] really thought she did something when she just showed everyone she is nothing but a little [eggplant emoji] s****ng H*E." Barbara even called out Barker's mother Shanna Moakler, accusing her of getting one of her previous posts removed. "Like mother like daughter [cat emojis]," she claimed. Barbara isn't the only one of Bhad Bhabie's parents to get involved either. Her father Ira Peskowitz also checked Barker for dragging Kali into her messy feud with his daughter.

"I don’t have a dog in this fight but need be I have a pack of wolves that would put shame to the Twilight saga," he captioned a photo of the one-year-old on Instagram. Reportedly, he also sent Travis Barker a DM. In it, he explained that he's trying to shield Kali from the life Bhad Bhabie had.