Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Trade Scathing Shots In Diss Tracks: A Beef Timeline

A beef is dramatically brewing between two female rappers—one a nepo baby and the other a Dr. Phil alum—Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie. And somehow, we can consider this hip-hop news. While not nearly as skillful (or salacious) as the Kendrick-Drake beef in 2024, their ongoing feud over the father of Bhad Bhabie’s child has been a spectacle on the timeline. Quite frankly, it feels like filler news at a time when entertainment is generally stale—especially since, you know, real shit is happening everywhere else. Nonetheless, this feud, as random as it may be (and likely a publicity stunt orchestrated by some out-of-touch executive), has now resulted in diss tracks. What a time to be alive, huh? Anyway, let’s dive into a timeline of events.

2020-2024: The LV Connection

Before we jump into the feud, let’s establish some context. The root of the conflict between Barker and Bhad Bhabie can be traced back to 2020 when the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper began dating Le Vaughn. The couple had a tumultuous, on-again/off-again relationship. However, whatever friction existed between them never became truly explosive until the past few months.

In March 2024, Bhad Bhabie and LV welcomed their daughter, Kali Love. The birth of a child should have been a unifying factor between the two first-time parents, yet things quickly spiraled downward. By July, a video leaked of LV assaulting Bhad Bhabie, leading to their split—only for them to get back together a few months later. Then, she revealed her cancer diagnosis and began undergoing treatment. By the time she and LV reunited, she faced a whirlwind of backlash.

December 17-18, 2024: Enter Alabama

The feud took a personal turn on December 17, 2024. In a quickly deleted Instagram Story, Bhad Bhabie not only declared she was single but also accused Barker of “taking my man.” The post went viral, landing on numerous blogs before making its way back to Alabama, who responded with a simple “#ew” under a post on The Shade Room. She then doubled down by posting a TikTok video, subtly shading Bhad Bhabie while lip-syncing to JT of City Girls saying, “You think I’m beefing with you?” She captioned the post, “I’d never want a BUM.”

All hell broke loose afterward. Bhad Bhabie returned to Instagram to unload on Alabama Barker. “I’m more hurt than mad,” she wrote. “I don’t have beef with no B*tch that look up to me. Or no b*tch period. I stay to myself it’s crazy that I end up in this mess anyways. My only reason for coming on the internet with it is because im tired of her doing this to girls. Mfs need to know the real. A man gonna b a man but a h*e that know about you and call you a friend is a whole different level of disrespect. Especially to a postpartum mom.”

December 19, 2024: ‘Bama Barks Back

Bhad Bhabie’s posts rattled the internet, obviously, but Alabama Barker clapped back with receipts. On TikTok, she clarified that she had no idea Bhad Bhabie had been diagnosed with cancer. However, she admitted to having a “thing” with LV. She claimed LV deceived her by pretending he wasn’t actually LV and assuring her he had no girlfriend or Instagram account. Apparently, LV continued pursuing Alabama, though she said she denied his advances and apologized to Bhad Bhabie multiple times. Furthermore, she accused him of assaulting her, harassing her with fake phone numbers, and professing his love for her.

December 2024: Le Vaughn Denies Allegations

As the situation escalated, Le Vaughn stepped in to defend himself—ineffectively. Speaking to The Shade Room, he dismissed the allegations, stating, “It’s false. Sh*t never happened with me.” However, his subsequent Instagram posts only added fuel to the fire. He not only shared a cozy photo with Alabama Barker but also directly addressed her claims.

“On my kids you lying an that sh– you saying fabricated. LA know how you get down. You looking bad online after you just dropped, it got you resulting in doing anything to not go out sad but playing w someone livelihood is crazy as hell," he wrote. "An if that sh– you saying true why still reach out up until nov 26 to come to yo house. October 17th you did the same sh–. But lying knowing what i been. Through this year for your personal gain is crazy.”

Things simmered down briefly afterward. Bhad Bhabie and LV reunited and were spotted together in public. However, by 2025, Bhad Bhabie was on a mission.

January 10, 2025: The Rap Beef No One Asked For

The feud escalated from Instagram to the booth. Bhad Bhabie dropped her diss track, “Over Cooked,” produced by LV, targeting Alabama with heavy allegations—including claims that she allegedly hooked up with Tyga and Soulja Boy and got pregnant. “Hatin’-ass hoe tried to steal my baby daddy / F*ckin’ on Soulja and Tyga got you pregnant” became the subject of intense scrutiny.

Both Tyga and Soulja Boy quickly denied the allegations, as did Alabama. However, the personal nature of the feud only intensified. Soulja Boy later even threatened legal action against Bhad Bhabie.

February 7, 2025: Alabama Calls Out “Cry Bhabie”

After clearing up the allegations surrounding Soulja Boy and Tyga (which is wild considering Tyga once dated Kylie Jenner, Alabama’s step-aunt), Barker fired back with he

r own diss track, “Cry Bhabie.” The song sees Alabama taking shots at Bhad Bhabie over their Instagram spat and addressing the false claims about Soulja Boy and Tyga. Interestingly, she acknowledges her father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, encouraging her to “go and turn up.” She also claims she was unaware that LV had a child with Bhad Bhabie.

February 24, 2025: “Ms. Whitman” Arrives

Keeping the momentum going, Bhad Bhabie dropped “Ms. Whitman,” which samples Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s track “Carnival.” According to Cosmopolitan, the song’s title references Alabama Whitman from True Romance (1993).

This time, Bhad Bhabie didn’t hold back, delivering a scathing verse calling out Kourtney Kardashian (who is married to Travis Barker), Alabama’s hygiene, a recent hospitalization, and more. She even doubled down on the Tyga allegations, rapping, “She f*cked on Tyga, killed the baby, I saw the sonogram.” She also accused Alabama of hooking up with Jackboy. Needless to say, the gloves came off.

February 25, 2025: Yeezy On The Remix?

Just when things couldn’t get any messier, Ye got involved. Bhad Bhabie hopped on Instagram Live after dropping “Ms. Whitman,” teasing a remix featuring Ye. While the snippet that surfaced didn’t touch on the drama, he did address his recent cryptocurrency controversy and claimed his kids have a $1 million allowance. Whether the remix actually drops remains to be seen, but a Ye x Bhad Bhabie collab? Definitely wasn’t on my bingo card.