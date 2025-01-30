Soulja Boy Threatens To Sue Bhad Bhabie After Alabama Barker Claims

Bhad Bhabie caused a firestorm of controversy this week. The rapper and professional pot stirrer released a diss song against Alabama Barker titled "Overcooked." The song sees Bhabie accuse the social media personality of sleeping with multiple rappers. She claims Barker linked up with Tyga, and even became pregnant with Soulja Boy's child at one point. Everybody mentioned in the song has come out and shut down Bhabie's claims. None more-so than Soulja Boy Tell 'Em, who mentioned a lawsuit.

The "Crank That" rapper got on Instagram and tore into Bhad Bhabie. He dismissed ever hooking up with Alabama Barker. Soulja also expressed confusion with being dragged into a feud he says he has nothing to do with. "Why the f*ck you got my name in your mouth for?," he asked the rapper. Soulja Boy then got nasty and made reference to controversies in Bhad Bhabie's own life. Namely, the claim that the father of her kid has been physically abuse toward her. "Ain't your baby daddy beating the f*ck out you every day," he added. "Don't you got black eyes every time you go live?"

Soulja Boy Mocked Bhad Bhabie's Personal Struggles

Soulja Boy has been beefing with rappers since he was a teen. He's gotten into feuds with everybody from Ice-T to Drake, so he has no problem targeting Bhad Bhabie. He told the rapper to stop lying about him. Soulja Boy then turned things personal again, and claimed Bhabie has no place in hip hop culture. "Now leave our motherf*cking culture alone," he asserted. "And keep my name out your motherf*cking mouth." Soulja warned Bhad Bhabie that if she said anything else about him, he would take legal action against her.

"Defamation of character," Soulja Boy explained. "I need $10 million cash." The rapper told Bhabie, point blank, to never get on the internet and talk about him again. Especially when it comes to matters of who he has slept with. "You don't know me, I don't know you. You don't know sh*t about me," he noted. The influential rapper is not alone in dismantling Bhad Bhabie's claims. Barker claimed that she's never even met Tyga or Soulja Boy. Tyga, meanwhile, posted a TikTok with the "cap" emoji. Bhad Bhabie has yet to address these public statements.