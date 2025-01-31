Tyga Has A Scathing Response To Bhad Bhabie's Allegations About Him & Alabama Barker

Tyga found himself in an unexpected situation this week after Bhad Bhabie accused him of getting Alabama Barker pregnant. For those unaware, Bhabie claimed that Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter had an abortion after an encounter with the rapper, and he took to Twitter on Thursday night (January 30) to address the matter. "This the dumbest s**t I ever heard," the West Coast MC expressed. "yall believe anything yall see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it." This follows another scathing response from Soulja Boy, whom Bhabie claimed had a relationship with Alabama Barker.

"Why the f**k you got my name in your mouth for?" Soulja Boy asked Bhad Bhabie amid the Alabama Barker and Tyga allegations. "Ain't your baby daddy beating the f**k out you every day? Don't you got black eyes every time you go live? Now leave our motherf***ing culture alone. And keep my name out your motherf***ing mouth. Defamation of character. I need $10 million cash. You don't know me, I don't know you. You don't know s**t about me."

Tyga Responds To Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker Allegations

If you're completely lost on how this all came about, basically, Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker started beef following some accusations from the former against the latter over Bhabie's boo Le Vaughn. While Barker's pretty much denied everything that Bhabie threw her way, it seems like she's not letting her foot off the gas and is still attacking her online. Also, she is still in her relationship with Le Vaughn, which has its own controversies attached to it. As for Tyga and Soulja Boy, their appearances in this drama seem completely random, although many have brought up the former's problematic past when it comes to these topics.