Bhad Bhabie Swears She's Breaking Up With Le Vaughn For Good

Bhad Bhabie says she's officially, "single," and no longer dating her long-time boyfriend, Le Vaughn. She made the announcement in a pair of posts on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. She affirmed: "Like dead ass yall will never see me with that man ever again." A representative for Bhabie provided more context in a statement provided to TMZ. They said: "LV has been a strong source of support for Danni and their daughter throughout her cancer journey. That’s currently both their focuses, making sure Danni is healing and healthy." It's unclear what Le Vaughn did to set Bhabie off.

The two have been dealing with plenty of drama in recent weeks. She's been continuously feuding with Alabama Barker on social media, even accusing her of stealing LV in another since-deleted post. According to Page Six, she wrote on her story: “@alabamaluellabarker took my man. I told [Le Vaughn] next time I catch you. You gon b with them!” While she's deleted all the posts, she did hop on X (formerly Twitter) to say she's planning on shocking the world going forward.

Bhad Bhabie Is Officially Single

In other news, Bhabie recently made headlines for accusing Alabama Barker of sleeping with Tyga and Soulja Boy as well as getting an abortion. Soulja responded to the claim on social media by threatening to take legal action. “Why the f*ck you got my name in your mouth for?” he said. “Ain’t you was at my house in Malibu tryna s*ck my d*ck and I said no? So you mean to tell me because I ain’t let you s*ck my d*ck, you mad? You get on this internet lying on my name?”

Tyga similarly shot down the rumors in a post of his own. "This the dumbest s**t I ever heard," the rapper said on X (formerly Twitter). "Y'all believe anything y'all see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it."