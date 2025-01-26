Tyga Calls Bobbi Althoff A "Cheater" After She Wouldn't Let Him Do This

Popular podcaster Bobbi Althoff found herself at the center of controversy after an on-air exchange with Tyga, who accused her of cheating during a live stream. The moment unfolded when Althoff admitted she enjoyed reading people’s messages, prompting Tyga to counter, “Let me read your messages. I’ll let you read one of mine if you let me read one of yours.” Althoff responded by claiming she had deleted all her messages, to which Tyga replied, “People who delete their messages are cheaters. I’m not a liar or a cheater. I hate liars.”

Once the interaction hit social media, reactions came swiftly. A video of the exchange sparked debate on X, with one user quipping, “WHO called WHO a cheater?”—a pointed reference to Tyga’s past infidelity allegations. In 2016, Brazilian model Annalu Cardoso exclusively told US Weekly that Tyga had an affair with her while dating supermodel Kylie Jenner.

Tyga Calls Bobbi Althoff A "Cheater"?!

The clip also left fans speculating about the nature of Tyga and Althoff’s relationship. “Are they dating???” asked one user, while another joked, “Lmaooo, she’s with Tyga now?” Meanwhile, others came to Althoff’s defense, dismissing Tyga’s accusation. “Deleting texts doesn’t make someone guilty of anything. Some people just don’t care to keep records,” wrote one supporter. Another criticized Tyga’s reaction, calling it unnecessary.