NFL Star Sean Murphy-Bunting Shoots Down Presumptive Bobbi Althoff Dating Rumors Following Viral Video

Bobbi was laying some smooches on someone in an IG Story.

Bobbi Althoff is a new relationship! That's what TMZ Sports is reporting after the online content creator shared a lovey-dovey Instagram Story recently. In the most likely purposely blurry video, the 27-year-old podcast host is seen laying multiple kisses on her mystery man's lips. It quickly went viral because fans were jumping to serious conclusions on who the new boo is. People immediately surmised that it was NFL cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. The reason for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Tennessee Titan, and current Arizona Cardinal being linked to her is due to another past clip.

Back in the summer of this year, Bobbi and Bunting were out in downtown Nashville at the Barstool sports bar. The interviewer did have a little too much to drink that night and Bunting was there to carry her into a likely Uber or Lyft. It's unclear if they were out by themselves or not. So, with that in mind, we can see why fans are assuming things have been progressing in their relationship. But SMB is dispelling the dating rumors, writing on X, "That's not me."

Sean Murphy-Bunting Is Close With Bobbi Althoff... But Not Like That

Bobbi Althoff also kind of put any potential romance with him to bed earlier this year anyways too. After that night out, she posted to her IG Story to thank her "friend" Bunting for being there. "Last night was scary but thankful for having good friends in my life like @seanmurphybunting looking out for me." TMZ Sports says that another NFL athlete was getting linked. Cedric Ogbuehi, an offensive lineman, is his name, but he also shut down his ties to Althoff.