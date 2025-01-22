Bobbi Althoff Reveals Why She Regrets Soft-Launching Her Latest Relationship

BY Caroline Fisher 3.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 ChainFEST Los Angeles VIP Night
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Bobbi Althoff attends 2024 ChainFEST Los Angeles VIP Night at Skylight Row on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Bobbi Althoff is dating again.

Last February, Bobbi Althoff's husband Cory filed for divorce after four years of marriage. Following the announcement, the Really Good Podcast host hopped online to address the split, revealing that she and her ex were still on good terms. "As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife," she said in part. "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."

In December, Althoff shared a mysterious clip on her Instagram Story, suggesting she had someone new in her life. This was rumored to be NFL cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, but he shut this speculation down with a simple tweet. "That's not me," he wrote. While it still remains unclear exactly who Althoff was seeing at the time, she's now confirmed that the fling is over.

Read More: NFL Star Sean Murphy-Bunting Shoots Down Presumptive Bobbi Althoff Dating Rumors Following Viral Video

Bobbi Althoff Opens Up About Her Breakup

In a new clip, she explains how everything unfolded, and revealed that she plans to start dating again. "Me and my ex-husband broke up around July 2023 and I didn't talk to anyone else for a year," she began. "I got lonely and I met a guy around Thanksgiving and I think things moved really fast... I thought it was f*cking fate, [but] clearly it wasn't." Althoff continued, explaining how she had nothing negative to say about her newest ex, and claiming that he "raised the bar."

"I know people are going to be like 'Just focus on your kids' and 'You don't need anybody.' I get it," she added. "I love my kids... but I was 21 when [I met my ex-husband]. He was 30. I was really young and I was immature [...] So I'm gonna go back to dating again because I don't think because my relationship didn't work out and I have kids that means that I need to be single for the rest of my life."

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Slams Critics Accusing Her Of Overdoing Cosmetic Procedures

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
bobbi althoff Sports NFL Star Sean Murphy-Bunting Shoots Down Presumptive Bobbi Althoff Dating Rumors Following Viral Video 2.1K
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals Pop Culture Drake Isn't To Blame For Bobbi Althoff's Divorce, Source Insists 3.0K
2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented By The Hartford Live At SXSW Pop Culture Bobbi Althoff Responds To Claims She Copied Funny Marco, Says She Never Watched Him Before 2.5K
A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood Relationships Bobbi Althoff Issues Statement On IG After Husband Files For Divorce 3.6K