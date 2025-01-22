Bobbi Althoff Reveals Why She Regrets Soft-Launching Her Latest Relationship

Last February, Bobbi Althoff's husband Cory filed for divorce after four years of marriage. Following the announcement, the Really Good Podcast host hopped online to address the split, revealing that she and her ex were still on good terms. "As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife," she said in part. "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."

In December, Althoff shared a mysterious clip on her Instagram Story, suggesting she had someone new in her life. This was rumored to be NFL cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, but he shut this speculation down with a simple tweet. "That's not me," he wrote. While it still remains unclear exactly who Althoff was seeing at the time, she's now confirmed that the fling is over.

Bobbi Althoff Opens Up About Her Breakup

In a new clip, she explains how everything unfolded, and revealed that she plans to start dating again. "Me and my ex-husband broke up around July 2023 and I didn't talk to anyone else for a year," she began. "I got lonely and I met a guy around Thanksgiving and I think things moved really fast... I thought it was f*cking fate, [but] clearly it wasn't." Althoff continued, explaining how she had nothing negative to say about her newest ex, and claiming that he "raised the bar."

"I know people are going to be like 'Just focus on your kids' and 'You don't need anybody.' I get it," she added. "I love my kids... but I was 21 when [I met my ex-husband]. He was 30. I was really young and I was immature [...] So I'm gonna go back to dating again because I don't think because my relationship didn't work out and I have kids that means that I need to be single for the rest of my life."