Bobbi Althoff Issues Statement On IG After Husband Files For Divorce

Bobbi Althoff has become a breakout star over the last year or so. Overall, her rise to fame was extremely fast. She interviewed people like Drake and Tyga in just a very short amount of time. However, some grew tired of the way she conducted herself in these interviews. Since then, she has switched things up and seems to be having a second wind. With this second wind has come a steady stream of drama and rumors. For instance, some continue to ask if she is an industry plant.

Yesterday, Althoff's personal life was put on front street thanks to a report from TMZ. In this report, it was revealed that her husband Cory was filing for divorce. The reason for the divorce was not made official. However, it was stated that the two had split up months ago, and now the divorce has been filed. In the Instagram post below, Althoff responded to the divorce. At this time, it is clear that things are cordial. Althoff even noted that the two will always love each other, and will remain friends.

Read More: Why Did Drake Unfollow Bobbi Althoff?

Bobbi Althoff Speaks

"As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce," Althoff wrote. "As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him." It's a mature response and one that won't bring about much controversy. That said, she did turn comments off, which is probably for the best.

Let us know your thoughts on Althoff, in the comments section below. Do you like her interview style? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Tyga Links With Bobbi Althoff For New Interview