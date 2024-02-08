Sukihana Responds To Bobbi Althoff Interview Drama By Doubling Down On The Bit

Sukihana is someone who has certainly exploded in terms of their popularity as of late. Overall, she has been able to make a name for herself thanks to reality television. Furthermore, she also works on OnlyFans and makes music to boot. She was a fixture on Sexyy Red's album, and she continues to showcase her musical talent. Sure, some people see her music as crass, but it is definitely catchy. Moreover, she has proven that she is shameless and does not care what people may say.

Recently, she did an interview with none other than Bobbi Althoff. This interview has proven to be controversial and it has been going viral since yesterday. The reason for this is Suki's misunderstanding of the term "musician." In a clip that has surfaced on social media, Suki makes it seem like Bobbi said "magician." This has led to people calling Suki "dumb" and "stupid." However, it was pretty clear to most that she was just joking and trying to create a moment. Well, now, she is responding to the controversy by doubling down on the bit.

Sukihana Reacts

"I say who I am and that’s a MOGUL," Sukihana wrote on Twitter. Subsequently, she took a screenshot of Twitter and asked why she is trending. She very obviously knows why, but you cannot deny that this response is pretty funny. At the end of the day, Suki is a troll of sorts, and she doesn't mind making people think she isn't smart. As for Bobbi Althoff, this is all good promotion for her podcast. It has also taken away from the stories that came about her husband filing for divorce.

