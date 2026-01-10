Drake's New Stake Ad Suggests He's Unbothered By Civil RICO Lawsuit

Drake is still in the lab cooking up his new album ICEMAN, but he has other things to look forward to in 2026. One of them is his continued relationship with the cryptocurrency-based online casino Stake, despite a recent civil class action RICO lawsuit against them publicly putting their partnership under scrutiny.

Nevertheless, the 6ix God took to his Instagram page yesterday (Friday, January 9) to share a new ad for the platform. His caption is pretty vague, but some fans interpreted it as an acknowledgement of the drama or a reference to his wins and losses on Stake.

"One more year with @stake what will 2026 hold cause 2025 was kind of a mazzzzzzaaaaa," the Toronto superstar captioned the post. The post featured various clips from his livestreams with BenDaDonnn and Adin Ross, as well as a "67" occurrence, big wins, other jokes, cooking up music with Gordo, and gameplay footage. Hilariously enough, the ad also featured the video of Drizzy trying to get a drone away from a penthouse he was staying at. The comments flooded with fans hyping up the post, asking for ICEMAN, and referencing the lawsuit.

What Is Drake & Stake's Civil RICO Lawsuit About?

For those unaware, Drake and Stake's civil RICO class action lawsuit (with no criminal implications) accuses him of using profits from the platform's "tipping" feature to covertly fund commercial manipulation of his streaming numbers. The suit also names Adin Ross and George Nguyen, who allegedly facilitated these alleged transactions, as codefendants.

More broadly, this class action lawsuit is the third against the OVO boss, Ross, and Stake specifically. The allegations against them claim that they circumvented United States anti-gambling laws in certain states, falsely promoted their brand and product, and led users to engage in an illegal gambling operation.

Stake's cofounder scoffed at this Drake-implicating lawsuit, while Adin and The Boy himself haven't really publicly responded to this most recent lawsuit. However, this new Stake ad on Instagram suggests that the latter isn't really breaking a sweat over it.

We will see how that controversial legal move develops in court. In the meantime, Aubrey Graham has a lot more to focus on for this year.