Drake civil rico
Music
Peter Rosenberg Gleefully Responds To Drake's Civil RICO Class Action Lawsuit
Peter Rosenberg is not a fan of Drake these days, so you can imagine his reaction to the rapper's Civil RICO Lawsuit.
By
Alexander Cole
January 02, 2026
274 Views