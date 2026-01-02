Stake Co-Founder Responds To Civil RICO Lawsuit Involving Drake

Days after Drake hosted a Kick stream spree giving away part of his Stake earnings, the online gambling platform, the Toronto superstar, Adin Ross, and George Nguyen are facing a big legal challenge. Two plaintiffs in Virginia launched a civil RICO class action lawsuit against them for allegedly falsely promoting and marketing an illegal gambling operation, hiding monetary transfers for the purposes of artificially inflating Drizzy's music streams, and harming users via organized and illegal business practices. But the online casino's cofounder Bijan Tehrani is confident that they will come out on top.

As caught by ManuWay on Twitter, he responded to artist and content creator DDG showing support to the 6ix God, Ross, and Stake. "STAKE, ADIN, & DRAKE IN 5 [100 emoji]," the Michigan creative wrote. "We'll do it in 4," Tehrani reportedly responded.

However, the other defendants in this situation haven't given much of a response yet. We'll see if that changes in the near future, although we can assume they will move against these allegations. It also comes at a very interesting time, as Drake is finishing his next solo album ICEMAN.

We will see how all of this continues to play out. With more responses, information, and debates emerging in the near future, this will be a big story to follow.

Who Is Bijan Tehrani?

For those unaware, Bijan Tehrani cofounded Stake, the largest cryptocurrency-backed casino worldwide, in 2017 alongside Ed Craven. He also cofounded Kick, the streaming platform on which Drake, Adin Ross, and many others host their sessions. Tehrani is currently based in Australia, and Forbes reportedly valued his net worth at $2.8 billion in May of last year. He launched Kick as a competitor to Twitch, which had banned Stake's advertising on the streaming platform over concerns with consumer protections.