Class-Action Lawsuit
- Pop CultureSesame Place Slammed With $25M Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Racism"We are committed to delivering an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests," a Sesame Place rep said in a statement.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRobinhood App Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Barring Users From Buying SharesAfter Reddit users helped several stocks soar, Robinhood barred purchasing shares from those companies and was flooded with backlash.By Erika Marie
- MusicSXSW Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit From Buyers After Rejecting RefundsSXSW was forced to cancel their March event, but they haven't issued refunds to customers because according to them, they don't have the money.By Erika Marie