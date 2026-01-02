Drake's Civil RICO case has become one of the biggest stories in hip-hop over the last 24 hours. Drizzy, Adin Ross, and Stake have all been accused of using the gambling platform to artificially boost Drake's streaming numbers.

This is a class action lawsuit with numerous moving parts, and there is still some confusion over why the plaintiffs decided to file this case. After all, it's not like this is something the Federal government is investigating. Regardless, the court documents prove that the plaintiffs believe they have a RICO case on their hands, and this has led to some strong reactions on social media.

One of those reactions came from Drake's latest doe, Peter Rosenberg. If you remember, Rosenberg and Drake got into it after "Ebro In The Morning" was canceled by Hot 97. Drake responded to the news of the show's demise by posting an axe emoji on Instagram. Now, Rosenberg is getting his revenge.

Peter Rosenberg's Reaction To Drake's New Case

In the tweet above, Rosenberg gleefully replied with three axes of his own. Needless to say, he is having a lot of fun with this news story. Given Drake's disdain for him and his colleagues, the response makes sense.

Having said that, there is still some misinformation going around. Lots of it has to do with the difference between a civil RICO and a criminal RICO. Thankfully, it is something we can explain.

What Is A Civil RICO?

A Civil RICO is much different than a Federal Criminal RICO. In a Civil RICO, the defendant is not being investigated by the Federal government. Furthermore, there is no threat of jail time or penalties within the criminal justice system.

Instead, a Civil RICO case is a type of lawsuit in which individuals or businesses can sue whomever they feel has harmed them through organized illegal business acts. For instance, in Drake's RICO case, he is being accused of using Stake as a means of promoting his own music streams.

"In addition, through Stake’s Tipping function, Defendants have financed their combined artificial streaming (“botting”) to create fraudulent streams of Drake’s music; fabricate popularity; disparage competitors and music label executives; distort recommendation algorithms; and distribute financing for all of the foregoing, while concealing the flow of funds," the lawsuit alleges.

LaShawnna Ridley and Tiffany Hines, the plaintiffs in the case, believe they have been harmed by these alleged illicit business practices. As a result, they chose to file a Civil RICO. The word RICO makes it sound a lot worse than it is. If the Feds were investigating Drake, then it would be a completely different story, but that is not what's happening here.