DJ Akademiks Doubts Conspiracy Theory About Drake's Civil RICO Lawsuit

Many people have speculated on the veracity of the accusations against Drake, but DJ Akademiks took things a step further.

The civil RICO class action lawsuit against Stake, Adin Ross, and Drake has caused a lot of fan debate, and the court of public opinion is divided. On the side of folks questioning this legal move, DJ Akademiks recently took to his livestream to speculate on what might be going on.

As caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, he first noted that the plaintiffs in this case (LaShawnna Ridley and Tiffany Hynes) seem disconnected from the gambling and music business. Then, Ak brought up a high-powered lawyer on their side which suggests to him that there's big monetary backing in hopes to "disrupt, harass, or possibly later try to get information" about the 6ix God.

Most significantly, he brought up Roc Nation, but he has his doubts about that speculation as well. Specifically, the instance of DJ Akademiks' Roc Nation deposition over the Milagro Gramz and Megan Thee Stallion case came up. He claims that they kept asking him about the 6ix God allegedly sending him money despite having nothing to do with the case at hand.

Drake & Stake's Civil RICO Lawsuit

In addition, regarding another theory, Akademiks doesn't believe Universal Music Group (UMG) is behind this. He thinks they might want retaliation for the Toronto superstar's defamation lawsuit against them over "Not Like Us." But the media giant brushed this theory off because he doesn't think the label would accuse their own artist of botting. Botting claims are central to this Drake lawsuit.

As such, DJ Akademiks thinks that Roc Nation is a more likely and "leading" suspect in this civil RICO lawsuit, although he doesn't think that this is truly a "conspiracy theory." He just finds it slightly probable due to the aforementioned deposition. Rather, Ak's real assessment is that this lawsuit is most likely a money shakedown that won't go nowhere due to alleged factual inaccuracies and unfounded claims. Still, he does think that the Roc could be partially responsible, along with entities in the gambling world that are looking for a "payout."

There is no factual information or confirmed reports suggesting that Roc Nation is in any way involved in this lawsuit. Despite his personal suspicions, DJ Akademiks doesn't believe there's a conspiracy theory.

