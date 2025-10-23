DJ Akademiks Slams Megan Thee Stallion’s Team For Trying To Make Him Pay For Deposition

DJ Akademiks Slams Megan Thee Stallion Team Hip Hop News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
Earlier this week, DJ Akademiks did his second deposition over Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz's case.

Yesterday, DJ Akademiks took to Twitter/X to reflect on his second deposition with Roc Nation's lawyers over the case of Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz. She's suing the gossip blogger for alleged defamation, and accuses her of spreading false information about her shooting. While Ak felt like this deposition made a bit more sense than the first, he still had some harsh words for those involved.

"Just did my second roc nation Meg thee stallion deposition," he tweeted. "That Lawfirm wasting jay z money. This time they tried to act right .. no more Nicki n drake questions . Shout out to the Jersey federal judge keeping roc nation in line.. they harassing real n****s . I believe Nicki."

"It’s no way they think they getting millions from Milagro," Ak added. "So why spend hundred of thousands to ask stupid questions bout other n****s. My thought they got a multi million budget for attorneys to bully anybody who speak against em to try silence em."

DJ Akademiks Deposition

Now, during a livestream, DJ Akademiks has accused Roc Nation's attorneys of trying to get him to pay for the deposition.

"Megan Thee Stallion and her team are so disgusting and desperate," he claimed, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "Roc Nation wanted me to pay for not answering a question. They're like, 'He's wasting the court's time.' The court ain't even, like, address that. Y'all have a case, he's not in the case. He gave y'all seven hours of deposition. You really think you have a case to say that he should pay y'all? So they wanted me to pay for the deposition."

During Ak's Twitter/X rant about his first deposition, he claimed that the lawyers were asking him several questions about Nicki Minaj and Drake. According to him, "most of the questions seem to surround a theory of theirs suggesting drake Nicki & Tory are paying ppl to talk bad bout Meg /roc nation."

Caroline Fisher
