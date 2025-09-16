Megan Thee Stallion is still wrapped up in her legal battle with Milagro Gramz, and recently, she secured a win. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid shut down Gramz's motion to subpoena Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Kelsey Harris shortly before an important deadline in the lawsuit.

“Defendant’s request is even more troubling in light of trial fast approaching in November and the undersigned’s previous warning to the parties on the importance of adhering to case deadlines,” Judge Reid explained.

Gramz's legal team argued that Harris and Perez’s involvement in Meg's shooting case made their depositions critical.

“Defendant has known of these witnesses since 2020, and, at the very least, has known of their purported importance to this case since its inception in October 2024. This begs the question of why Defendant was seeking discovery from them just days before the already extended discovery deadline," the judge ruled.

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meg sued Gramz in 2024, alleging that the gossip blogger spread false information about the Tory Lanez shooting case. A trial is expected to begin on November 17. Earlier this month, it was reported that a court filing was submitted in the Southern District of Florida. It listed various potential witnesses.

Among them were Jason Lee, Carl Crawford, Lanez and his father, Joe Budden, and even Kylie Jenner.