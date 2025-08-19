Tory Lanez's Lawyer & Uncle Break Silence After Latest Appeal Hearing

BY Cole Blake 507 Views
Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tory Lanez attends Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM)
Tory Lanez is behind bars after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an incident in 2020.

Tory Lanez's attorney, Crystal Morgan, as well as the rapper's uncle, Speedy, both spoke with TMZ outside of his latest appeal hearing on Monday. In doing so, they expressed confidence that the courts will see things their way. Lanez continues to proclaim his innocence in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Speedy began by explaining that Lanez is a "problem solver," noting that "the best way to solve sh*t in Hollywood and everywhere else is just to shut the f*ck up and be quiet... He could've opened his mouth from the gate and said, 'I didn't do this sh*t.' That's what it was, the witness, everything... He got the short end of the stick," he said. From there, Lanez's uncle explained that he has a "big" heart and expanded on his side of the story.

As for Morgan, she further claimed to feel "really strong" about the hearing. "We knew the case. We presented the evidence. The justices really listened to us. They were really focused in. They took notes," she said. "I wasn't nervous. I know the case and I know the law. It was just a matter of going and getting it done today."

Explaining why she took the case, she said: "I feel that courts need to be fair. That's the main key. That's why I work for Daystar Peterson. It's not the fact that he's Tory Lanez, it's the fact that he's an innocent man and I do feel that the district attorney hoodwinked like he accused us of doing and so, I don't like it when I find a case where I feel that the results have been manipulated to get a conviction. Convictions don't always equal justice."

Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an incident in 2020. He was found guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, as well as having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was not in attendance during the hearing on Monday.

While behind bars, he was recently stabbed 14 times during an attack in May. He ended up surviving the incident and was transferred to another facility. He suffered a collapsed lung and other injuries.

