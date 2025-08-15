Tory Lanez Delivers Some Of His Sharpest Tunes Of The "Lost Tapes" With "Stuck Behind The Wall" / "So Many Times"

Tory Lanez's newest additions to the "Lost Tapes" series brings us to "Stuck Behind The Wall" / "So Many Times."

Tory Lanez is can definitely rap. There's no questioning that. He's also got the ability to craft an addicting melody as well. We've seen him do that plenty of times when flexes his vocal chops. Take "Say It," "LUV," and "The Color Violet" as key examples.

But this week, the controversial Canadian multi-talent is showing off how he can make catchy hits using both skills. He's doing so with, you guessed it, the Lost Tapes. To quickly get those out of the loop up to speed, this is one of three types of series of songs he's been releasing since last July.

These, the Twitch Tapes, and the Prison Tapes, are all under the Free Tory Playlist umbrella. They have been a great way for Tory to still release material while he's away serving his sentence.

Now, that you're up to date, let's discuss "Stuck Behind The Wall" and "So Many Times." Both of these are 2022 recordings and also display Lanez's way of creating introspective cuts.

"Stuck Behind The Wall" may be short, but he packages it well. It's motivational anthem about wanting better for yourself while not having immediate luxuries at your disposal. It hits home for the hustlers and people who want to provide for their loved ones.

"So Many Times" starts out sounding like a breakup jam. But instead, he raps and sings about navigating life and its many twists and turns. Especially when it comes to dealing with people. It's informative, deep, and real.

Tory Lanez "Stuck Behind The Wall" / "So Many Times"

Quotable Lyrics From "Stuck Behind The Wall":

This for my n****s in the bottom of the trench, in the bottom of the bench
Smoke through the clothes, and the marijuana stench
When the AC broke, n****, everything tense
I'm thinkin', "F*ck friends"
'Cause them n****s that I rode with, turned to culprits
And the cops got they paw prints and the doses

