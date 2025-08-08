Being from Canada, Tory Lanez knows a thing or two about being cold. In this case though, we aren't referring to the frigid temperatures up north. Instead, we are talking about the energy he's displaying on his new Lost Tapes, "Nobody" and "Quarantine."
As you are all are probably aware of by now, the incarcerated multi-talent has been sharing two songs almost every Thursday and Friday since July 2024. It's been a way for him to deliver "new" material while he serves his sentencing stemming from the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.
But as for these tracks, Lanez is indirectly encouraging listeners to act distant from people when it's necessary. For example, on "Nobody," a long-lost recording from 2018, the One Umbrella boss is keeping his circle to only his family and close friends.
He's seen too many "homies" betray him or not take his friendship seriously and it's gotten to a point where he's had to cut loose ties.
"I used to roll with 50 n****s / 50 n****s turned to 30 / 30 n****s turned to 20 / 20 n****s turned to 10 dawg / Who do I depend on?"
The coldness on "Quarantine" is a bit different as Tory leans into his raunchier and player tendencies. "Got no love for broke b*tches that cannot afford me / Let me call your friends up, we gon' have an orgy."
Tory Lanez "Nobody" & "Quarantine"
Quotable Lyrics From "Nobody":
And I keep my .40 on me 'cause I can't trust nobody
Keep lil' shawty on me 'cause I can't trust nobody
Dawg, I don't give a f*ck if that's your man, if that's your thottie
What's in my cup stays in my cup, I ain't sharing it with nobody
Smoking to the face, no I sharing it with nobody
World is on my shoulders, I ain't carrying it with nobody