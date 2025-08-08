Tory Lanez's releases during this "Free Tory Playlist" era have always come in twos, which gives him the ability to showcase his versatility.

And I keep my .40 on me 'cause I can't trust nobody Keep lil' shawty on me 'cause I can't trust nobody Dawg, I don't give a f*ck if that's your man, if that's your thottie What's in my cup stays in my cup, I ain't sharing it with nobody Smoking to the face, no I sharing it with nobody World is on my shoulders, I ain't carrying it with nobody

As you are all are probably aware of by now, the incarcerated multi-talent has been sharing two songs almost every Thursday and Friday since July 2024. It's been a way for him to deliver "new" material while he serves his sentencing stemming from the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

