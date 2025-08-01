Tory Lanez Drops Off Toosii-Assisted Twitch Tape "Blue Violets"

Tory Lanez and his team are still churning out these old recordings and the latest is a collab between him and Toosii called "Blue Violets."

We used to f*ck, but we won't do it again, yeah Now she with a n**** with a Maybach, but I was way more laid-back You know that I’m toxic so I hate that That p**sy was way too good, I tell her put it where my face at And that's the moment that I ate that She know that my sack different, she know my bag different

The "Lost Tapes" and the Free Tory Playlist are what started this constant influx of material. As the name suggests, the former are old tracks and audio files that have been repurposed for official release. This stretch has also given Lanez listeners other miniseries such as the "Prison Tapes," which are live recordings from his cell, and the "Twitch Tapes."

Despite being behind bars, Tory Lanez and his team have been doing all they can to show love to the fans. They have been incredibly vocal online, backing their Canadian multi-talent amid his incarceration. How the artist has repaid them since being locked up in 2023 has been tons and tons of music.

