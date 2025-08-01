Tory Lanez Drops Off Toosii-Assisted Twitch Tape "Blue Violets"

Tory Lanez and his team are still churning out these old recordings and the latest is a collab between him and Toosii called "Blue Violets."

Despite being behind bars, Tory Lanez and his team have been doing all they can to show love to the fans. They have been incredibly vocal online, backing their Canadian multi-talent amid his incarceration. How the artist has repaid them since being locked up in 2023 has been tons and tons of music.

The "Lost Tapes" and the Free Tory Playlist are what started this constant influx of material. As the name suggests, the former are old tracks and audio files that have been repurposed for official release. This stretch has also given Lanez listeners other miniseries such as the "Prison Tapes," which are live recordings from his cell, and the "Twitch Tapes."

Similar to the previous additions to the playlist, the origin of these songs is spelled out. Tory is a big advocate for the streaming world, frequently appearing on Adin Ross' Twitch channel. With all of that said, that's why these tracks, like "Blue Violets" featuring Toosii, exist.

This track is the latest entry into the "Twitch Tapes" family and finds the rapper/singer hybrids crooning about rough and toxic relationships. From what we discovered, this collaboration is at least three years old as evidenced by other YouTube accounts uploads of this song.

You can hear the cleaned-up version though with the link below.

Tory Lanez & Toosii "Blue Violets (Twitch Tapes)"

Quotable Lyrics:

We used to f*ck, but we won't do it again, yeah
Now she with a n**** with a Maybach, but I was way more laid-back
You know that I’m toxic so I hate that
That p**sy was way too good, I tell her put it where my face at
And that's the moment that I ate that
She know that my sack different, she know my bag different

