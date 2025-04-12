Tory Lanez Adds To His Twitch Tapes Catalog With "Rather You Than Me" & "So Drunk I Forgot You"

Tory Lanez is back and committing his time to the Free Tory Playlist he launched nearly a year ago. Over the last couple of months or so, the incarcerated rapper pushed hard to get out his new album from behind bars, PETERSON. Fans have really been enjoying it thanks to his storytelling and studio-level quality production and mixing given his situation. Since the start of April, Lanez has gotten back into a rhythm of dropping these tapes weekly. The ones he returned with were both a Prison and Twitch tape in "Dear Kai" and "Passport." He's also got a series of Lost Tapes as well that are lost recordings that he's been dropping.
Those have been the most common out of the three subsets, but now, Tory Lanez is going to set his attention on the Twitch Tapes. He made an announcement on his Instagram Story earlier this week. He's wasting no time doing so either, giving us two this weekend. They include an Afrobeats flavored cut in "Rather You Than Me" as well as a more traditional R&B offering in "So Drunk I Forgot You." Just as a fair warning, these songs are going to be much shorter in length. They have been that way since Lanez debut songs in this format later last year. But check them out with the links below.
Read More: How Do We Fix The NBA All-Star Game?
Tory Lanez Twitch Tapes
Quotable Lyrics From "So Drunk I Forgot You":
Last, last night I, got, got so drunk
That the Casamigo's started, looking like, water
Feelin' higher than my, uh
Last flight I took was in a city of a pretty freak h*e and we got faded off the te-quila, oh
Freaky thang she wants to f*ck on a n**** ‘til it go down, yeah
I'm tryin’ to say, “No, we drunk, maybe we should head it slow down," yeah