Tory Lanez Adds To His Twitch Tapes Catalog With "Rather You Than Me" & "So Drunk I Forgot You"

In a recent Instagram Story, Tory Lanez said he was going to unleash all of his Twitch Tapes, and that all started this weekend.

Last, last night I, got, got so drunk That the Casamigo's started, looking like, water Feelin' higher than my, uh Last flight I took was in a city of a pretty freak h*e and we got faded off the te-quila, oh Freaky thang she wants to f*ck on a n**** ‘til it go down, yeah I'm tryin’ to say, “No, we drunk, maybe we should head it slow down," yeah

Those have been the most common out of the three subsets, but now, Tory Lanez is going to set his attention on the Twitch Tapes. He made an announcement on his Instagram Story earlier this week. He's wasting no time doing so either, giving us two this weekend. They include an Afrobeats flavored cut in "Rather You Than Me" as well as a more traditional R&B offering in "So Drunk I Forgot You." Just as a fair warning, these songs are going to be much shorter in length. They have been that way since Lanez debut songs in this format later last year. But check them out with the links below.

Tory Lanez is back and committing his time to the Free Tory Playlist he launched nearly a year ago. Over the last couple of months or so, the incarcerated rapper pushed hard to get out his new album from behind bars, PETERSON. Fans have really been enjoying it thanks to his storytelling and studio-level quality production and mixing given his situation. Since the start of April, Lanez has gotten back into a rhythm of dropping these tapes weekly. The ones he returned with were both a Prison and Twitch tape in "Dear Kai" and "Passport." He's also got a series of Lost Tapes as well that are lost recordings that he's been dropping.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.