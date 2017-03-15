rather you than me
- Music VideosRick Ross Heads Overseas To "Santorini Greece" For His Latest VideoCheck out Rick Ross' new video for "Santorini Greece."ByKevin Goddard12.4K Views
- NewsRick Ross Returns With "Jumping Ship"Rick Ross comes back with "Jumping Ship."ByAron A.37.3K Views
- NewsShe On My Dick (Remix)Rick Ross' "She's On My Dick" gets an upgrade. ByMitch Findlay269 Views
- MusicRick Ross On Birdman Diss: "I Hope Something Good Come From That"Ross discusses "Idols Become Rivals," "Port Of Miami 2," and more with Complex.ByTrevor Smith310 Views
- Music VideosRick Ross Feat. Scrilla "Triple Platinum" VideoShot in Aruba, Rick Ross drops off an "unofficial" video for his #RUTM cut "Triple Platinum."ByKevin Goddard250 Views
- MusicWatch Rick Ross, Young Thug, & Wale Perform "Trap Trap Trap" On The Tonight ShowWith cameos from Leslie Jones and Dr. Phil.ByDanny Schwartz4.0K Views
- Music VideosRick Ross Feat. Gucci Mane "She On My Dick" VideoRick Ross, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled & Young Dolph have boys night out in NSFW video "She On My Dick."ByMitch Findlay168 Views
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: March 29Drake's "More Life" dominates the charts.ByChris Tart220 Views
- ReviewsRick Ross' "Rather You Than Me" (Review)Rick Ross skillfully combines all of his personas and investigates Southern rap business practices on "Rather You Than Me." ByPatrick Lyons25.6K Views
- MusicFirst Week Sales Projections For Rick Ross’ “Rather You Than Me” Album RevealedRick Ross' "Rather You Than Me" is expected to do some pretty big numbers.ByKevin Goddard18.2K Views
- MusicRick Ross Throws Shade At Cash MoneyRick Ross keeps the Birdman-directed jabs coming while on twitter this afternoon.ByRose Lilah226 Views
- MusicRick Ross Revealed Birdman Is DJ Khaled's "They," According To TwitterTwitter users think Rick Ross revealed that DJ Khaled's "they" was Birdman all along.Byhnhh277 Views
- NewsRick Ross Feat. Young Thug, Wale "Trap Trap Trap" VideoWatch Rick Ross' new cinematic video for "Trap Trap Trap" featuring Young Thug & Wale.ByKevin Goddard220 Views
- SongsIdols Become Rivals (Birdman Diss)Listen to Rozay's new Birdman diss "Idols Become Rivals."ByKevin Goddard916 Views
- MusicStream Rick Ross' New Album "Rather You Than Me"Out now, stream Rick Ross' 9th studio album "Rather You Than Me."ByKevin Goddard27.4K Views
- NewsRather You Than Me [Album Stream]Stream Rick Ross' new album "Rather You Than Me."ByDanny Schwartz384 Views
- MusicLil Wayne Appreciates Rick Ross' Message Of Support In Birdman BeefRick Ross support for Lil Wayne was greatly appreciated.Byhnhh289 Views
- MusicRick Ross Takes Shots At Birdman On New Leak “Idols Become Rivals”Officer Ricky is not playing around.Byhnhh217 Views
- NewsDead PresidentsListen to another pre-order leak from Rick Ross' #RatherYouThanMe called "Dead Presidents" featuring Future, Jeezy & Yo Gotti.ByKevin Goddard483 Views