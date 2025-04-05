Tory Lanez Interpolates Eminem On Heartfelt Track Dedicated To His Son On "Dear Kai" Alongside "Passport"

Tory Lanez, after pouring his heart and a ton of hard work into "PETERSON," is back to releasing more "Prison Tapes" and "Twitch Tapes."

DA talkin' twenty two years, I couldn't even f*ckin' tell you It was way too hard to just be honest Glass visits, told your mama not to bring you For the first three months, I couldn't let you witness daddy at the bottom You was only five, plus I brought you every single day to trial Knew that deep down I was goin' in so I would fake a smile

His first entry arrived just a couple of weeks later and he's sprinkled a few in since July 26. Moreover, there's the "Twitch Tapes," which are what they sound like as well. Any song he's played or previewed on the streaming platform have been released too. After pulling off recording a full album in prison titled PETERSON, Tory Lanez is reviving this fan-favorite run after roughly four months. "Passport" is the Twitch track and "Dear Kai" is the brand-new track. The latter deserves a lot of shine and praise as it is a tear-jerker of a song. He's telling his son, Kai'lon Peterson, that things are going to be okay despite his 10-year prison sentence. It's also been gaining popularity online due to the sampling/interpolation of Eminem 's classic, "Mockingbird." See if he does it justice with the link below.

Tory Lanez is feeding the streets once again and he's doing so with revisiting his popular series. The Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer is dropping more "Twitch Tapes" and "Prison Tapes" this weekend. For those who haven't been following his musical exploits lately, over the last nine months or so, he's been giving fans songs from the vault. He's called them the "Lost Tapes." When that series began to gain traction, he started recording new tracks from behind bars.

