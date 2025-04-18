Tory Lanez Is Feeling Like "LeBron In Miami" With These Week's "Twitch Tapes"

Tory Lanez is back with more cuts from the "Twitch Tapes" vault, and these are some of his raunchier and more braggadocious cuts yet.

Tory has a separate social media account dedicated to these various loosies called "thetorytapes." But with the "Twitch" ones in particular, the Canadian artist is letting his fans get involved in the release schedule. If you go under the most recent posts each week, you can comment which "Twitch Tapes" you want to see each weekend. So, make sure you do so and click links one and two below to hear the latest offerings.

On "Calling" is where the heat gets turned up a notch. Tory Lanez taps into his melodic/crooning side and the difference in effort is quite noticeable. The groove is more memorable, the vibes are 10, and the writing is an improvement, too. It may not be entirely noticeable due to the short length of these cuts.

Tory Lanez is maintaining his latest promise of two new "Twitch Tapes" every weekend with "Lebron In Miami" and "Calling." As we have seen (and heard) so many times before, the singer and rapper and is showing off both skills. The former finds him feeling himself, comparing his success with women and in rap to Lebron James ' run with the Miami Heat.

