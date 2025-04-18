Tory Lanez Is Feeling Like "LeBron In Miami" With These Week's "Twitch Tapes"

Tory Lanez is maintaining his latest promise of two new "Twitch Tapes" every weekend with "Lebron In Miami" and "Calling." As we have seen (and heard) so many times before, the singer and rapper and is showing off both skills. The former finds him feeling himself, comparing his success with women and in rap to Lebron James' run with the Miami Heat.
"Ten b*tches on the beach where it's sandy / P**sy good, I f*ck her, then I need a plan B / Bad b*tch riding on me like a bedsheet / Lil’ n*gga balling like LeBron in Miami, uh." Admittedly, this is one of Tory Lanez's more forgettable "Twitch Tapes" and releases during this "Free Tory Playlist" run.
On "Calling" is where the heat gets turned up a notch. Tory Lanez taps into his melodic/crooning side and the difference in effort is quite noticeable. The groove is more memorable, the vibes are 10, and the writing is an improvement, too. It may not be entirely noticeable due to the short length of these cuts.
From what we have seen, none of them exceed the two-minute mark. But it's the energy in which Tory delivers the lyrics that keep things interesting. Elsewhere, though, there is something that we discovered about these "Twitch Tapes."
Tory has a separate social media account dedicated to these various loosies called "thetorytapes." But with the "Twitch" ones in particular, the Canadian artist is letting his fans get involved in the release schedule. If you go under the most recent posts each week, you can comment which "Twitch Tapes" you want to see each weekend. So, make sure you do so and click links one and two below to hear the latest offerings.
Tory Lanez Twitch Tapes
She keeps callin', we ain't stalling
Always ballin', haven't got the time but my
Phone keeps callin', h*es keep callin'
I ain't gettin' no sleep, voicemails stallin', oh
A.M. to the P.M., Instagram DM, I hope that they can see em
I'm standing here tall like I don't want to see it
