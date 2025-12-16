Tory Lanez's Lawyer Appeals Sanctions For Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Case

BY Cole Blake 184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion sued Milagro Gramz back in 2024 for allegedly spreading numerous falsehoods about her and Tory Lanez's shooting.

Tory Lanez's attorney, Crystal Morgan, has filed an appeal to challenge $5,000 in sanctions she is facing for allegedly blocking the rapper’s deposition in Megan Thee Stallion's recent defamation case against Milagro Gramz. Morgan filed the Notice of Appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on Monday, according to AllHipHop.

The drama stems from Lanez's alleged refusal to answer questions during the court-ordered deposition for Megan's defamation lawsuit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid previously held Lanez in contempt for refusing to cooperate. She fined Lanez $20,000 and Morgan another $5,000.

Court documents allege that Lanez hurled “multiple expletives” at Megan's legal team during the entire ordeal. When they warned him about financial penalties for his antics, he waved them off and cited his net worth.

Read More: Tory Lanez Claimed Megan Thee Stallion Wasn't A "Vulnerable Victim" In Appeal

Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion sued Milagro Gramz, accusing her of allegedly spreading numerous falsehoods about her in the wake of the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting, as well as reposting deepfake pornographic videos of her. While the jury in the trial initially found the blogger liable for defamation, Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga later threw out the count. She ruled that Milagro should have been viewed as a media defendant, and the rapper's lawyers never properly informed her of the lawsuit.

She also confirmed that Megan will still get $59,000 for the counts of intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction.

Following the ruling, Megan's lawyer, Mari Henderson, wrote that they were happy with the result in a public statement. “We’re thankful for the jury’s commitment to reinforcing the importance of truth, accountability and responsible commentary on social media," the statement read. "Not only is Milagro being held accountable for paying Megan compensatory and punitive damages, but Florida’s fee-shifting legal provision will require her to cover [the] costs of Megan’s legal bills on the deepfake claim. This verdict sends a clear message that spreading dangerous misinformation carries significant consequences.”

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. The charges stemmed from a 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Read More: Milagro Gramz Claims She's $10k In Debt Amid Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival Music Judge Tosses Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Claim Against Milagro Gramz 2.6K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Back Down In Defamation Lawsuit Despite Milagro Gramz's Dismissal Attempt 1.6K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Milagro Gramz Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Over Her Tory Lanez Coverage 1.6K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz Gets An Official Trial Date 1018
Comments 0