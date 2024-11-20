Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz Gets An Official Trial Date

Megan Thee Stallion will be heading to trial in September of next year.

Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz will officially go to trial on September 8th, 2025, a judge in the case ruled on Wednesday. The update came after the two sides requested that July 21, "or as soon thereafter," be chosen as the date. Despite the trial date, Megan and Milagro will continue to explore the possibility of a settlement.

In her lawsuit, Megan accuses Milagro of allegedly spreading numerous falsehoods about her and the criminal case against Tory Lanez. “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” she said in a statement shared with VIBE. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.” She says in the lawsuit that the falsehoods have had “a negative effect” on her “mental and emotional state.”

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Milagro is getting legal help from Tory Lanez’s nonprofit legal team, Unite the People, through attorney Michael Hayden. Hayden, however, is not licensed to practice law in the state of Florida so she's since hired another attorney to represent her.

