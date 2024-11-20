Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz Gets An Official Trial Date

Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz will officially go to trial on September 8th, 2025, a judge in the case ruled on Wednesday. The update came after the two sides requested that July 21, "or as soon thereafter," be chosen as the date. Despite the trial date, Megan and Milagro will continue to explore the possibility of a settlement.
In her lawsuit, Megan accuses Milagro of allegedly spreading numerous falsehoods about her and the criminal case against Tory Lanez. “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” she said in a statement shared with VIBE. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.” She says in the lawsuit that the falsehoods have had “a negative effect” on her “mental and emotional state.”
Milagro is getting legal help from Tory Lanez’s nonprofit legal team, Unite the People, through attorney Michael Hayden. Hayden, however, is not licensed to practice law in the state of Florida so she's since hired another attorney to represent her.
The lawsuit comes after Megan released her new documentary film, In Her Words, in which she reflects on being shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. She also released a reissue of her third studio album, Megan, on October 25. Lanez is currently serving 10 years in prison after being convicted of the shooting, last year. Check out the latest filing in Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit below, as caught by reporter Meghann Cuniff.
