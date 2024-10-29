Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyer Responds To Tory Lanez's Missing Gun Claims

Alex Spiro speaks out.

If you remember, prior to these claims from Lanez and his team, he initially wanted to do DNA tests. They thought this would prove his innocence and place the blame at the feet of someone else. That someone else was a former friend of Megan's, Kelsey Harris. Tory's appeal for writ of habeas corpus is currently under consideration. The California Attorney General’s Office needing to make a decision on the petition by November 20.

Lanez's team continued to argue, "The Petitioner is entitled to challenge the legality of his confinement under the Fourteenth Amendment due process clause because of the People’s failure to preserve and present exculpatory evidence at trial and make available to the Petitioner post-trial." Spiro spoke directly with Cuniff to disprove these claims, saying that the weapon was "there and available" at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Major updates regarding the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting case continue to file in. According to Meghann Cuniff (via AllHipHop), the Houston rapper's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has come forward to shoot down previous claims made by Lanez and his legal team. The latter had stated that the gun that was used to injure Megan went missing and therefore not able to run through DNA tests. That court filing was sent in earlier this month. "As the firearm is unavailable, this further testing is impossible. By failing to preserve the material and exculpatory evidence, the People have infringed on the Petitioner’s right under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to seek redress of Petitioner’s grievances through the judicial process."

