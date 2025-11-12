Tory Lanez’s Appeal Rejected In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

BY Caroline Fisher 510 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tory Lanez Appeal Rejected Hip Hop News
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK
The California Court of Appeal has decided to uphold both Tory Lanez's convictions and 10-year prison sentence.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020. The performer and his legal team continue to fight for his freedom, but recently, they hit yet another dead end. Per a tweet shared by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff today (November 12), the California Court of Appeal has affirmed both Lanez's convictions and sentence.

Alex Spiro, Meg's lawyer, previously pushed back amid the Canadian artist's attempts to challenge the conviction.

“Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team—flanked by any ignorant person they can find—have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can," he said.

“One by one, their misleading statements unravel and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies," Spiro added.

Read More: Tory Lanez To Sit Through Third Megan Thee Stallion Deposition

Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez

News of the court's latest decision comes amid Megan's legal battle with Milagro Gramz. She's suing the gossip blogger for allegedly spreading misinformation about her shooting. In an attempt to limit his role in the lawsuit and avoid testimony, Lanez requested a protective order in September.

"Daystar Peterson ('Mr. Peterson'), by counsel, respectfully moves for a Protective Order under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c)," the motion read. "Mr. Peterson, an incarcerated non-party in Pete v. Cooper, No. 1:24-cv-24228 (S.D. Fla.), faces undue burden, prejudice to his ongoing criminal appeal, and constitutional risks if compelled to provide further deposition testimony. Relief is warranted to ensure compliance with the Federal Rules, to protect non-parties, and to safeguard Mr. Peterson’s rights."

Ultimately, this request was denied. "The focus of Mr. Peterson’s deposition is his relationship with defendant Cooper, not with plaintiff," Judge Lisette M. Reid wrote. "Thus, the court does not see how testimony regarding Mr. Peterson’s communications and relationship with defendant would serve to prejudice his criminal appeal."

Read More: Tory Lanez Fails To Avoid Testimony In Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Tory Lanez Protective Order Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Requests Protective Order To Dodge Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit 3.4K
megan thee stallion Music Tory Lanez To Sit Through Third Megan Thee Stallion Deposition 1321
Tory Lanez Fails Testimony Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Fails To Avoid Testimony In Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit 1.6K
Tory Lanez Contempt Megan Thee Stallion Deposition Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Might Be Held In Contempt Due To Disrespectful Megan Thee Stallion Deposition 1.9K
Comments 2