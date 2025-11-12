Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020. The performer and his legal team continue to fight for his freedom, but recently, they hit yet another dead end. Per a tweet shared by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff today (November 12), the California Court of Appeal has affirmed both Lanez's convictions and sentence.

Alex Spiro, Meg's lawyer, previously pushed back amid the Canadian artist's attempts to challenge the conviction.

“Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team—flanked by any ignorant person they can find—have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can," he said.

“One by one, their misleading statements unravel and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies," Spiro added.

Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez

News of the court's latest decision comes amid Megan's legal battle with Milagro Gramz. She's suing the gossip blogger for allegedly spreading misinformation about her shooting. In an attempt to limit his role in the lawsuit and avoid testimony, Lanez requested a protective order in September.

"Daystar Peterson ('Mr. Peterson'), by counsel, respectfully moves for a Protective Order under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c)," the motion read. "Mr. Peterson, an incarcerated non-party in Pete v. Cooper, No. 1:24-cv-24228 (S.D. Fla.), faces undue burden, prejudice to his ongoing criminal appeal, and constitutional risks if compelled to provide further deposition testimony. Relief is warranted to ensure compliance with the Federal Rules, to protect non-parties, and to safeguard Mr. Peterson’s rights."

Ultimately, this request was denied. "The focus of Mr. Peterson’s deposition is his relationship with defendant Cooper, not with plaintiff," Judge Lisette M. Reid wrote. "Thus, the court does not see how testimony regarding Mr. Peterson’s communications and relationship with defendant would serve to prejudice his criminal appeal."