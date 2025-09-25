Tory Lanez Requests Protective Order To Dodge Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 438 Views
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tory Lanez wants the court to limit his involvement in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz.

Tory Lanez's conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion is still something he wants to overturn, but he would rather not have any involvement in other legal matters regarding this case. Specifically, according to XXL, he reportedly requested a protective order to limit his role in the femcee's defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz.

For those unaware, the Houston artist is suing Gramz in civil California court for allegedly spreading falsehoods about the Tory shooting case. On Wednesday (September 24), Lanez's legal team filed the motion for the protective order, urging the court to stop roping him into the lawsuit.

"Daystar Peterson ('Mr. Peterson'), by counsel, respectfully moves for a Protective Order under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c)," the motion reportedly reads. "Mr. Peterson, an incarcerated non-party in Pete v. Cooper, No. 1:24-cv-24228 (S.D. Fla.), faces undue burden, prejudice to his ongoing criminal appeal, and constitutional risks if compelled to provide further deposition testimony. Relief is warranted to ensure compliance with the Federal Rules, to protect non-parties, and to safeguard Mr. Peterson’s rights."

"For the foregoing reasons, Mr. Peterson respectfully requests that the Court grant his Motion for Protective Order, barring improper non-party deposition or, alternatively, limiting discovery consistent with the Federal Rules, Ninth Circuit precedent, and constitutional protections," the filing reads.

In addition, Tory Lanez's legal team mentioned DJ Akademiks and Caesar McDowell and claimed they did not receive the same treatment that his client did during their depositions. We will see how a judge rules on this motion.

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit also hit DJ Akademiks with a deposition, additionally demanding that he reveal the source of his DNA leak. Adin Ross also sought to avoid the deposition from Megan's team, but it seems like these efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.

As for Tory Lanez, the court ordered him back in August to attend another deposition after a disastrous first attempt. He reportedly disrespected Thee Stallion's legal team and refused to properly cooperate during this discussion.

All the while, debates around the Canadian artist's conviction persist. We will see how this discussion, and this defamation suit, develop.

